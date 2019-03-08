University of Suffolk on why it’s backing Suffolk Business Awards’ Community Involvement category

Professor David Collins, dean of Suffolk Business School Picutre: UNIVERSITY OF SUFFOLK University of Suffolk

The University of Suffolk, based in Ipswich, is sponsoring the Community Involvement category at this year’s Suffolk Business Awards. Professor David Collins, dean of Suffolk Business School, explains the importance of a sense of community and why success can come in many guises.

What excites you about the Suffolk economy?

The breadth and diversity of the Suffolk economy is what excites us. We are continually struck by the energy of even some of our smallest businesses.

What does success look like to you?

Success doesn’t have a face for us. Success, like love, appears in many forms.

How does this award recognise the value of people within Suffolk businesses?

What this specific award demonstrates is that businesses are part of the community and have a civic identity and civic purpose.

