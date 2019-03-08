Greater Anglia on why it’s backing Suffolk Business Awards 2019’s Customer Care category

East Anglian train services operator Greater Anglia is sponsoring the Customer Care at this year’s Suffolk Business Awards.

Jonathan Denby, head of corporate affairs, on an economy which is on the move.

What excites you about the Suffolk economy?

Suffolk is an exciting, dynamic and beautiful place which is both a great place to do business and a great place to relax. It is well positioned to grow economically, especially with the train service improvements which will arrive with our new trains, whilst offering an excellent quality of life. Very few places offer that ideal combination.

What does success look like to you?

Success for Greater Anglia is consistently meeting and exceeding our customers’ expectations, constantly raising customer service standards, encouraging more people to take the train and supporting the sustainable growth of the region we serve to the benefit of customers, communities, employees and wider stakeholders alike.

How does this award recognise the value of people within Suffolk businesses?

The excellence of employees, delivering great service, day in, day out, is an attribute that marks out the best businesses. It’s something that stands Suffolk in good stead and will mark out the best companies in this year’s Customer Care Awards. There are many great businesses in Suffolk and the best entries for this award will highlight the excellent, customer-focused impact of great people in companies across the county.

