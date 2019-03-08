Overcast

Enteries are open for the 2019 Suffolk Business Awards!
Greater Anglia on why it’s backing Suffolk Business Awards 2019’s Customer Care category

PUBLISHED: 15:00 21 March 2019

East Anglian train services operator Greater Anglia is sponsoring the Customer Care at this year’s Suffolk Business Awards.

Jonathan Denby, head of corporate affairs, on an economy which is on the move.

What excites you about the Suffolk economy?

Suffolk is an exciting, dynamic and beautiful place which is both a great place to do business and a great place to relax. It is well positioned to grow economically, especially with the train service improvements which will arrive with our new trains, whilst offering an excellent quality of life. Very few places offer that ideal combination.

What does success look like to you?

Success for Greater Anglia is consistently meeting and exceeding our customers’ expectations, constantly raising customer service standards, encouraging more people to take the train and supporting the sustainable growth of the region we serve to the benefit of customers, communities, employees and wider stakeholders alike.

How does this award recognise the value of people within Suffolk businesses?

The excellence of employees, delivering great service, day in, day out, is an attribute that marks out the best businesses. It’s something that stands Suffolk in good stead and will mark out the best companies in this year’s Customer Care Awards. There are many great businesses in Suffolk and the best entries for this award will highlight the excellent, customer-focused impact of great people in companies across the county.

Celebrate Suffolk and north Essex businesses with us. Enter the Suffolk Business Awards here

Most Read

Guest found dead at Stoke by Nayland Hotel

Stoke by Nayland Hotel where a body was found Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Man fighting for life after collision with lorry on A14

The East Anglian Air Ambulance airlifted a man with life-threatening injuries to Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge, after he was in a collision with a lorry on the A14, near Bury St Edmunds Picture: EAAA

Entrepreneur snaps up village pub to save it from closure

New owner Mark Ward. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

O’Neill on season tickets, planning for League One and futures of Judge, Keane and Collins

Ipswich Town's general manager of football operations watches on alongside the club's owner, Marcus Evans. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Holiday park to be prosecuted over tenants staying on site all year round

Alan Forward, owner of Stonham Barns, has said holiday home owners were told they could not live on site all year Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

