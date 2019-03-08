‘Have a go’ firms urged, as awards’ entry deadline looms

Suffolk Business Awards 2018, held at The Hangar, Kesgrave Hall Picture: DAVID GARRAD

Firms are being urged to get their entries in as the deadline approaches for this year’s Suffolk Business Awards.

Comedian Tom Allen, who'll be hosting the Suffolk Business Awards 2019 Picture: STEVE ULLATHORNE Comedian Tom Allen, who'll be hosting the Suffolk Business Awards 2019 Picture: STEVE ULLATHORNE

The event, a highlight of the county’s business calendar, takes place at Kesgrave Hall, Ipswich, on July 4 and will feature 11 sought-after categories.

Sponsored by Suffolk Chamber of Commerce and EDF Energy, it brings together the brightest and the best of Suffolk and north Essex’s business talent, rewarding small and large enterprises for their hard work, innovative approach, dedication and commitment to the economy and their local communities.

Last year’s overall winner of the coveted Business of the Year title was Breheny Civil Engineering of Needham Market.

The family-owned firm, founded in 1963, was a first-time entrant, but wowed judges with its entry in the Showcasing Excellence category.

Group business development manager Steve Dighton said it meant a lot to the company, which doesn’t have the high public profile of more public-facing Suffolk and north Essex companies, to get recognition. Despite being responsible for building the entire Bury St Edmunds eastern relief road, from drainage upwards, few on the outside were aware of its achievements.

“It’s more about raising your profile within the county itself and highlighting who you are,” he said, as he encouraged other firms new to the awards to have a go.

“We are very much a business-to-business organisation. We don’t work with the public so quite often the kind of work we do with it being pipework or underground, you don’t actually see what we deliver.”

The awards was about letting the community know what your company is about, he said. “We have been running for 56 years now, so we are well established in terms of time, but if you are not involved in construction or infrastructure, how would you know? We are quite a hidden business.”

Categories include Best Employer, Community Involvement, Customer Care, Environment and Sustainability, Family Business, Food and Farming Excellence, Large Business, SME of the Year, One to Watch and Young Business Person.

The deadline for entries is March 22.

Visit the business awards site here for details

