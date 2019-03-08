‘It’s a massive accolade’ - Entry date extended for Suffolk Business Awards 2019

Winners at the Suffolk Business Awards 2018, held at The Hanger, Kesgrave Hall

The search to find Suffolk’s best businesses is well under way.

Small Business - Spider.

And to ensure no firm misses out on the opportunity to be wined and dined at the Suffolk Business Awards 2019, the deadline for entries has been extended.

The glamorous event will be staged at Kesgrave Hall, Ipswich, on July 4, and sees the best businesses from across Suffolk and north Essex compete across 11 categories.

Entries will now close on Thursday, April 4.

Businesses large and small stand to win big at the awards, which will be compèred by comedian Tom Allen.

Chairman of Breheny Civil Engineering, John Breheny (centre) and colleagues after the company was announced as Business of the Year at the Suffolk Business Awards 2018

Hard work, innovation, dedication and commitment are all factors judges are looking for from winning candidates.

The event, supported by main sponsors Suffolk Chamber of Commerce and EDF Energy, provides the perfect chance for smaller businesses to gain the recognition they deserve.

Last year, Spider Fixed Fee Web Recruitment scooped the Small Business award – a pivotal moment for the firm.

Managing director Michelle Pollard said: “Running a small business and starting it from scratch can be an incredibly rewarding yet lonely place.

“Winning such a prestigious award gave Spider and my team the recognition that our innovative recruitment service certainly does have legs – all of our hard work paid off.

“Since winning the awards we have been profiled incredibly well which has meant we have been given opportunities that would never have come knocking.”

For Ms Pollard, applying for the accolade was a no-brainer.

“Why would you not want to be considered one of the best businesses in the region?”, she said.

“Even just completing the application means that you take a long hard look at what you’ve achieved to date and what you need to do to reach the next goal.

“Also your team will thank you for it. It’s a massive accolade, and one that we regularly talk about which differentiates us from others.”

Likewise Stowmarket malt firm Muntons found its profile rose after being honoured with the Environment and Sustainability award last year.

Melissa Abbott, of Muntons, explained why the prize was so important to the future growth of the company.

“Winning this award reinforces the work we put into sustainability which is one of our core values,” she said.

“Raising your profile locally is so important for attracting good people into your business and awards like this are great for that.

“I would recommend entering into the awards, not just for recognition, but as an opportunity to learn from the process.

“It really gets you thinking about what you are doing well and maybe where you can improve.

“In addition to the positive publicity benefits, it also publicly recognises and rewards the hard work staff put in every day to make the business worthy of an award.”

The awards seek to praise the work often overlooked from some of the region’s most vital sectors.

As was the case with Ipswich, Woodbridge and Felixstowe’s Home Instead Senior Care, which walked away with the Customer Care award.

Manager Joanna McCall said: “The award recognised the hard work and commitment we have for quality care and since the award it has been great to tell our existing and new clients.

“It has also inspired us to continually evaluate how we are communicating with our clients and families, so we continue to deliver excellent customer care.”

Last year’s overall winner of the coveted Business of the Year title was Breheny Civil Engineering of Needham Market.

And the firm’s chairman John Breheny is advising other businesses to apply for the chance to follow in its footsteps.

“The Suffolk Business Awards is a fantastic opportunity to see how your business compares to other organisations in completely different sectors.

“For us it was a challenging, rewarding and fun experience.”

Categories at the ceremony include Best Employer, Community Involvement, Customer Care, Environment and Sustainability, Family Business, Food and Farming Excellence, Large Business, SME of the Year, One to Watch and Young Business Person.

To enter this year’s awards visit: www.suffolkbusinessawards.co.uk