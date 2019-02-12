Adnams on why it’s sponsoring Suffolk Business Awards’ Environment and Sustainability category

Southwold brewery, distillery and pub owner Adnams is sponsoring the Environment and Sustainability category at this year’s Suffolk Business Awards. Benedict Orchard, their environmental sustainability manager, explains what underpins their involvement.

What excites you about the Suffolk economy?

Suffolk is a wonderfully diverse county, with an array of small entrepreneurial businesses to larger multigenerational firms. It excites me that we can see any of these businesses which offer a range of goods and services taking their social and environmental sustainability seriously.

What does success look like to you?

Success comes in many forms, in business it can be as simplistic as being financially viable, attracting new business or continued operation into the long term. However, in this category success is a business that understands a triple bottom line approach where a positive impact on economics, environment and society all add to the business case. It is a business that is doing everything it can to make a positive impact on the community and environment and can take their knowledge and passion in this area and help others too.

How does this award recognise the value of people within Suffolk businesses?

It’s somewhat cliché, but it is true to say that people are a company’s strongest asset. This award recognises people who go beyond the daily business needs and make difficult decisions for the long-term rather than short term gain.

