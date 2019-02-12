Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Enteries are open for the 2019 Suffolk Business Awards!
Ad Feature

Adnams on why it’s sponsoring Suffolk Business Awards’ Environment and Sustainability category

PUBLISHED: 09:37 28 February 2019

Benedict Orchard, environmental and sustainability manager at Adnams Picture: SARAH GROVES

Benedict Orchard, environmental and sustainability manager at Adnams Picture: SARAH GROVES

Sarah Groves

Southwold brewery, distillery and pub owner Adnams is sponsoring the Environment and Sustainability category at this year’s Suffolk Business Awards. Benedict Orchard, their environmental sustainability manager, explains what underpins their involvement.

adnams logoadnams logo

What excites you about the Suffolk economy?

Suffolk is a wonderfully diverse county, with an array of small entrepreneurial businesses to larger multigenerational firms. It excites me that we can see any of these businesses which offer a range of goods and services taking their social and environmental sustainability seriously.

What does success look like to you?

Success comes in many forms, in business it can be as simplistic as being financially viable, attracting new business or continued operation into the long term. However, in this category success is a business that understands a triple bottom line approach where a positive impact on economics, environment and society all add to the business case. It is a business that is doing everything it can to make a positive impact on the community and environment and can take their knowledge and passion in this area and help others too.

How does this award recognise the value of people within Suffolk businesses?

It’s somewhat cliché, but it is true to say that people are a company’s strongest asset. This award recognises people who go beyond the daily business needs and make difficult decisions for the long-term rather than short term gain.

Celebrate Suffolk and north Essex businesses with us. Enter the Suffolk Business Awards here

Most Read

War veteran ‘gobsmacked’ over alleged discrimination at Specsavers

The Woodbridge branch of Specsavers has suspended a staff member in connection with the incident Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Donald Trump in secret RAF Mildenhall stop

Staff from Air Force One with US Air Force ground crew while the plane was refuelled at RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk. Picture: Instagram - @realdonaldtrump

Stabbing near railway station sees police swoop on entrance

The front entrance of Clacton railway station is currently closed after a police incident Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Rush hour A14 crash causing miles of tailbacks

The tailback on the A14 between Stowmarket and Bury St Edmunds is stopping commuters Picture: LAURENCE CAWLEY

One man dies and lorry driver arrested after A11 crash

Norfolk Accident Rescue Service (NARS) attended an incident on the A11 where one person died earlier today. Picture: (NARS)

Most Read

War veteran ‘gobsmacked’ over alleged discrimination at Specsavers

The Woodbridge branch of Specsavers has suspended a staff member in connection with the incident Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Donald Trump in secret RAF Mildenhall stop

Staff from Air Force One with US Air Force ground crew while the plane was refuelled at RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk. Picture: Instagram - @realdonaldtrump

Stabbing near railway station sees police swoop on entrance

The front entrance of Clacton railway station is currently closed after a police incident Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Rush hour A14 crash causing miles of tailbacks

The tailback on the A14 between Stowmarket and Bury St Edmunds is stopping commuters Picture: LAURENCE CAWLEY

One man dies and lorry driver arrested after A11 crash

Norfolk Accident Rescue Service (NARS) attended an incident on the A11 where one person died earlier today. Picture: (NARS)

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

First new Greater Anglia Intercity style train passes through Ipswich

The first 12-car Intercity-style train travels through Ipswich on its way from the Channel Tunnel to Norwich. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA/NICK STRUGNELL

Rock Barracks saved from closure as new bio-warfare team moves to Woodbridge

In 2015, the 23 Parachute Engineer Regiment marched through Woodbridge Market Hill to mark 10 years of being based just outside the town at Rock Barracks.

Manton breaks course record at Tarpley 20

Alex Manton, of Springfield Striders, is in the clear on his way to victory in the Tarpley 20-mile event. Picture: HUNTER PHOTOGRAPHY/SAINT EDMUND PACERS FACEBOOK

Boy receives minor injuries after crash between car and bicycle in Martlesham

The crash happened in the Street, Martlesham Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Take a look inside ‘upcyclers’ thrifty home in Suffolk

Cassie Fairy from thrifty lifestyle blog cassiefairy.com
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists