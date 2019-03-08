Skinner’s Pet Foods on why it’s backing Suffolk Business Awards’ Food and Farming Excellence category

Skinner’s Pet Foods, based at Stradbroke, near Eye, is sponsoring the Food and Farming Excellence category at this year’s Suffolk Business Awards. Managing director Des Smith explains how food and farming businesses often remain hidden under the radar.

What excites you about the Suffolk economy?

Suffolk is a very sleepy county, which has been built on strong farming and agricultural foundations. As a result, there are many hidden gems available to us locally, of which Skinner’s Pet Foods is one! We have seen significant growth for several years now and we have ongoing ambitious growth plans for the next three years. I feel that there are many food and farming businesses like Skinner’s all over the county that people are simply not aware of.

What does success look like to you?

Success to me, is being able to demonstrate continual growth in both turnover and profit. I am personally inspired by businesses that are able to give back to the community, like we do with the Suffolk Community Foundation and many other local charities.

