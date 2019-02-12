Heavy Rain

Heavy Rain

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Enteries are open for the 2019 Suffolk Business Awards!
Ad Feature

Sponsors Beckett Investment Management Group on the Medium Business award

PUBLISHED: 10:35 06 March 2019

Ian White, managing director of Beckett Investment Management Picture: PHEBE MASON

Ian White, managing director of Beckett Investment Management Picture: PHEBE MASON

Beckett investment management

Bury St Edmunds-based Beckett Investment Management Group is sponsoring the SME of the Year category at this year’s Suffolk Business Awards. Ian White, its managing director, sets out what he thinks makes the county tick and what’s special about its businesses.

Beckett Investment Management logoBeckett Investment Management logo

What excites you about the Suffolk economy?

The Suffolk economy is vibrant and diverse, and offers tremendous potential for business of all sizes that are willing to deliver outstanding products and services to their customers. We’re excited by the quality of the workers in Suffolk and the raw talent that is available. Our firm’s success depends on its people and so we’re eager to see how other firms have capitalised on their team’s skills.

What does success look like to you? Successful businesses tend to be the ones that have a clear sense of purpose and a set of employees who feel empowered to deliver the right outcomes. Success comes from enabling your employees to develop which leads to outstanding levels of customer satisfaction, and the desire to challenge the status quo. There are always ways to improve, and successful businesses are always seeking to evolve.

How does this award recognise the value of people within Suffolk businesses?

It’s often been said that a business’s most valuable asset is its people and this award is testament to this. The finalists are likely to have a track record of employee engagement in which team work and collective endeavour has produced a measurable improvement in the bottom line. Recognising the role that everyone plays in a business is key to enabling it to thrive.

Celebrate Suffolk and north Essex businesses with us. Enter the Suffolk Business Awards here

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Garlic bread and shower gel among the products being recalled

Do you have any of these recalled products in your home? Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

The seven best places for tea and coffee in Suffolk as voted by you

How many of these tearooms have you been to? Picture: APPLAUD COFFEE

Andy’s Angles: Jackson’s frustrations, Emmanuel’s bid to impress and Ipswich blowing Burnley away

Kayden Jackson during Town U23's 2-0 win over Burnley Picture: ROSS HALLS

Fuller Flavour: My heart feels broken, with no doubt more horrible defeats on the horizon

Collin Quaner and Cole Skuse react after the German had missed a late chance. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Two more headlining acts have been announced for Newmarket Nights

The Kaiser Chiefs are coming to Newmarket Nights Picture: CHUFF MEDIA

Most Read

Garlic bread and shower gel among the products being recalled

Do you have any of these recalled products in your home? Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

The seven best places for tea and coffee in Suffolk as voted by you

How many of these tearooms have you been to? Picture: APPLAUD COFFEE

Andy’s Angles: Jackson’s frustrations, Emmanuel’s bid to impress and Ipswich blowing Burnley away

Kayden Jackson during Town U23's 2-0 win over Burnley Picture: ROSS HALLS

Fuller Flavour: My heart feels broken, with no doubt more horrible defeats on the horizon

Collin Quaner and Cole Skuse react after the German had missed a late chance. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Two more headlining acts have been announced for Newmarket Nights

The Kaiser Chiefs are coming to Newmarket Nights Picture: CHUFF MEDIA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Apprenticeships: Why some of Suffolk’s young people are shunning uni

From left, Chelsea Debnam and Jade Ling of Felixstowe-based Prominent PR Picture: ELLEN WIDDUP

£300m SnOasis project takes ‘crucial step forward’

An artist impression of SnOasis. Picture: ONSLOW SUFFOLK/SNOASIS

What’s wrong with this plug? Felixstowe hoverboard shipment fails safety checks on sight

Trading Standards officers deemed the hoverboard plugs unfit for use without even having to test them Picture: SUFFOLK TRADING STANDARDS

‘It’s time to accept it and move on... let’s crack on’ - legend Butcher embracing Town’s League One challenge

Ipswich legend Terry Butcher says it's time for the Blues to embrace the challenge of League One. Picture: PA/ARCHANT

New dog care laws are welcomed, but will some small businesses suffer?

The laws on dog daycare are changing. Pictured here is a dog at Lowestoft Canine Creche Picture: CANDACE ROSE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists