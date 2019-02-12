Ashtons Legal backs One to Watch category at Suffolk Business Awards 2019

Paul Whittingham, partner, Ashtons Legal Picture: DAVE RICHARDSON BIGPHATPHOTOS

East Anglian law firm Ashtons Legal is sponsoring the One to Watch category at this year’s Suffolk Business Awards. Paul Whittingham, partner, explains how businesses can stand out from the crowd.

What excites you about the Suffolk economy?

The Suffolk economy is very diverse – we have not only world leading food and drink businesses, but also our hi-tech hub (BT) and the country’s largest container port.

We have large, established businesses such as the insurance companies in Ipswich, and small start ups coming out of Adastral Park.

What does success look like to you?

Growth and evolution. A One to Watch will need to have something to differentiate it from established competitors and be nimble in changing as it grows.

How does this award recognise the value of people within Suffolk businesses?

We are looking for entrants who have combined innovation and passion to launch themselves and their proposition. Those with ‘blue sky thinking’ will be obvious and will evidence this through clever and interesting routes to market.

