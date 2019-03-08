West Suffolk College and Suffolk New College on why they’re backing county’s Young Business Person award

West Suffolk College and Suffolk New College are joint sponsors of the Young Business Person category at the Suffolk Business Awards. Suffolk New College principal Viv Gillespie says hard work is needed to succeed.

West Suffolk College and Suffolk New College are joint sponsors of the Young Business Person category at the Suffolk Business Awards.

Suffolk New College principal Viv Gillespie says hard work is needed to succeed, while Dr Nikos Savvas, chief executive and principal of West Suffolk College celebrates Suffolk’s entrepreneurial spirit

What excites you about the Suffolk economy?

Viv Gillespie says: The fact that Suffolk has seen a record-breaking surge of new businesses being formed throughout the last year is a remarkable example of the health of the Suffolk economy.

We have seen first-hand that new Suffolk businesses are investing in the future by working with the College to recruit and train apprentices.

What does success look like to you?

Viv Gillespie says: We are fortunate enough to see success every day at the college and know it comes in many different forms, for us success is the accomplishment of your own goals and targets whether they be personal, academic or professional.

The important thing to remember is that in order to be successful you have to work hard at something you are passionate about.

How does this award recognise the value of people within Suffolk businesses?

Dr Nikos Savvas says: Suffolk is a unique place to live and do business in. It has easy access to markets and to high calibre people, thanks to a wealth of local high-quality educational institutions. Suffolk entrepreneurial spirt is second to none and we are responsible for ensuring the next generation of entrepreneurs is ready and able to continue that sprit.

