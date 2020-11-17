E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Suffolk Business Awards 2020 roundup

PUBLISHED: 18:26 17 November 2020 | UPDATED: 18:26 17 November 2020

East Anglian Daily Times Suffolk Business Awards 2020. <without winner's names>. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

East Anglian Daily Times Suffolk Business Awards 2020. . Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Copyright: Archant 2020

Today the winners of the Suffolk Business Awards 2020 were announced in an online ceremony.

Today the winners of the Suffolk Business Awards 2020 were announced in an online ceremony.

Hundreds of entries from the county’s business community were painstakingly whittled down to shortlists by our judges – a mammoth task with each category taking hours of deliberation.

Then, throughout today the winners were announced in our online ceremony.

Business editor Richard Porritt said: “This year – more than any other – all the nominees should be proud of their achievements.

“I was amazed at the quality of the entries and I have been left in no doubt that Suffolk’s business community will emerge from this awful year stronger than ever.

“A massive thank you to our headline sponsors Sizewell C and the Suffolk Chamber of Commerce and huge congratulations to all our winners.”

Awards highlights included Roger Catchpole of Stow Healthcare scooping the director of the year award.

While Sanctuary Personnel was named large business of the year.

StrategiQ took home two awards – the award for Small and Medium businesses and the overall business of the year award which was sponsored by Sizewell C and the Suffolk Chamber of Commerce.

Meanwhile, all four finalists shared the Changing Lives Special Recognition Award after their incredible efforts in the fight against Covid-19.

You may also want to watch:

The four joint winners were Ipswich Community Support, Beauty By Melanie, The Jockey Club and 3dPrintingwithJake.

Here is the full list of winners:

• Customer Care award, sponsored by Greater Anglia – Vertas Group

• Innovation in Business award, sponsored by the University of Suffolk – CMG Technologies

• Employer of the Year award, sponsored by Pure Resourcing and Birketts – Stow Healthcare

• Young Business Person award, sponsored by West Suffolk College and Suffolk New College – Ben Hutton

• Director of the Year award, sponsored by The Churchmanor Estates Company – Roger Catchpole of Stow Healthcare

• One to Watch award, sponsored by Ashtons Legal – SaveMoneyCutCarbon

• Large Business award, sponsored by Larking Gowen – Sanctuary Personnel

• Small and Medium Business award sponsored by Becketts – StrategiQ

• Changing Lives Special Recognition Award, sponsored by Norwich Research Park – Ipswich Community Support, Beauty By Melanie, The Jockey Club and 3dPrintingwithJake

• Business of the Year award, sponsored by Suffolk Chamber of Commerce and Sizewell C – StrategiQ

A special business awards supplement will appear in tomorrow’s EADT or you can view a digital version here.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Joy as ‘broken-hearted’ dog Ernie finds new home

'Broken-hearted' Ernie has now found a new home after his owner died. Picture: RSPCA

NHS shifts more than 1,000 containers of PPE from Felixstowe in a week

Containers have started arriving at sites around the area including the former Mendlesham airfield. Picture: ARCHANT

Man in his 30s suddenly dies in Leiston, police confirm

The East Anglian Air Ambulance landed in Victory Road Recreation Ground on Saturday Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Covid cases at school force 200 pupils to self-isolate

Students and staff at the Bury St Edmunds school are isolating after the coronavirus cases were confirmed Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Covid infection rate more than doubles in Babergh in a week as cases continue to rise across region

Ipswich town centre during the second weekend of lockdown Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Joy as ‘broken-hearted’ dog Ernie finds new home

'Broken-hearted' Ernie has now found a new home after his owner died. Picture: RSPCA

NHS shifts more than 1,000 containers of PPE from Felixstowe in a week

Containers have started arriving at sites around the area including the former Mendlesham airfield. Picture: ARCHANT

Man in his 30s suddenly dies in Leiston, police confirm

The East Anglian Air Ambulance landed in Victory Road Recreation Ground on Saturday Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Covid cases at school force 200 pupils to self-isolate

Students and staff at the Bury St Edmunds school are isolating after the coronavirus cases were confirmed Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Covid infection rate more than doubles in Babergh in a week as cases continue to rise across region

Ipswich town centre during the second weekend of lockdown Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Nine arrests after baseball bats and knives used in brawl in village

Police at the scene of the incident in Holton Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Suffolk Business Awards 2020 roundup

East Anglian Daily Times Suffolk Business Awards 2020. <without winner's names>. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Battles with Liverpool, Man City and Everton - when Town took the FA Cup seriously!

Town fans have always loved the FA Cup. Photo: PAGEPIX

Hospital reassures parents after coronavirus cases confirmed on Ipswich maternity ward

Two maternity wards at Ipswich Hospital are now being used as Covid-19 isolation wards Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Driver who ‘used car as a weapon’ in revenge attack jailed for 18 years

Thomas Broughton, of Ipswich, has been jailed for 18 years. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY