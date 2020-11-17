Suffolk Business Awards 2020 roundup

East Anglian Daily Times Suffolk Business Awards 2020. . Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2020

Today the winners of the Suffolk Business Awards 2020 were announced in an online ceremony.

Hundreds of entries from the county’s business community were painstakingly whittled down to shortlists by our judges – a mammoth task with each category taking hours of deliberation.

Then, throughout today the winners were announced in our online ceremony.

Business editor Richard Porritt said: “This year – more than any other – all the nominees should be proud of their achievements.

“I was amazed at the quality of the entries and I have been left in no doubt that Suffolk’s business community will emerge from this awful year stronger than ever.

“A massive thank you to our headline sponsors Sizewell C and the Suffolk Chamber of Commerce and huge congratulations to all our winners.”

Awards highlights included Roger Catchpole of Stow Healthcare scooping the director of the year award.

While Sanctuary Personnel was named large business of the year.

StrategiQ took home two awards – the award for Small and Medium businesses and the overall business of the year award which was sponsored by Sizewell C and the Suffolk Chamber of Commerce.

Meanwhile, all four finalists shared the Changing Lives Special Recognition Award after their incredible efforts in the fight against Covid-19.

The four joint winners were Ipswich Community Support, Beauty By Melanie, The Jockey Club and 3dPrintingwithJake.

Here is the full list of winners:

• Customer Care award, sponsored by Greater Anglia – Vertas Group

• Innovation in Business award, sponsored by the University of Suffolk – CMG Technologies

• Employer of the Year award, sponsored by Pure Resourcing and Birketts – Stow Healthcare

• Young Business Person award, sponsored by West Suffolk College and Suffolk New College – Ben Hutton

• Director of the Year award, sponsored by The Churchmanor Estates Company – Roger Catchpole of Stow Healthcare

• One to Watch award, sponsored by Ashtons Legal – SaveMoneyCutCarbon

• Large Business award, sponsored by Larking Gowen – Sanctuary Personnel

• Small and Medium Business award sponsored by Becketts – StrategiQ

• Changing Lives Special Recognition Award, sponsored by Norwich Research Park – Ipswich Community Support, Beauty By Melanie, The Jockey Club and 3dPrintingwithJake

• Business of the Year award, sponsored by Suffolk Chamber of Commerce and Sizewell C – StrategiQ

A special business awards supplement will appear in tomorrow’s EADT or you can view a digital version here.