Suffolk Business Awards: Directors will need to lead the change of working practices

Now more than ever, communication is key to ensuring everyone understands the businesses strategy throughout the coronavirus crisis Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto Archant

Getting through the coronavirus crisis will take good leadership. Emma Proctor King of Churchmanor Estates explains what it will take to become an award-winning director.

Emma Proctor King of Churchmanor Estates, which sponsors the Director of the Year catergory at the Suffolk Business Awards Emma Proctor King of Churchmanor Estates, which sponsors the Director of the Year catergory at the Suffolk Business Awards

As one of East Anglia’s leading commercial property developers, Churchmanor Estates is passionate about promoting the achievements of our region and the people who facilitate that, which is why we sponsor the Director of the Year category at the Suffolk Business Awards.

The success of Churchmanor has been driven by strong leadership, inspiration and using the varied skill sets of our teams.

For the Director of the Year award, we will be looking for a leader who can demonstrate the same through the success and smooth running of their business, with a strong sense of responsibility for their staff – especially in this year’s troubled trading conditions.

Businesses of all kinds are affected by Covid-19, but it’s important not to give up and to have a firm strategy in place, while remaining flexible.

Communication is key – with your teams, customers, suppliers, stakeholders and the community – so everyone understands your position.

If you can, reassure people that it’s business as usual.

Directors will need to lead the change of working practices, to make it easier for their teams to stay positive and productive.

More than ever it’s important to identify future challenges and put the work into preparing for them now – rather than being caught unprepared later.

It’s also important to be adaptable. Get creative to find ways to deliver your services or products, so you can stay ahead of your competition.

Our Director of the Year will demonstrate a clear vision for financial growth and innovation, understanding the competitive landscape of their industry.

They will manage this with outstanding professionalism, implementing best-practice in environmental and social governance.

Whether you’re the leader of a start-up or the director of an established corporation, winning Director of the Year – and taking part in the Suffolk Business Awards generally – is about more than the title.

It’s also a great way to showcase the positive impact you’ve made on your business, your people and your local community.

The Suffolk Business Awards have been rescheduled because of Covid-19, which means you still have time to enter. Entries close on June 14.

The awards will be presented at Kesgrave Hall in Ipswich on September 24.