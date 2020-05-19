Suffolk Business Awards: New award recognises ‘team effort’ to tackle challenges

The criteria and name of the Best Employer category at the Suffolk Business Awards has been changed to acknowledge stand-out employers during the coronavirus pandemic.

In these unprecedented times, one of the key attributes that will get us through is adaptability. It’s something that lots of businesses have demonstrated, especially when ensuring staff are safe and supported.

The Suffolk Business Awards provide the perfect opportunity to recognise employers that have shone under this unique set of circumstances. Therefore, the Best Employer category has been renamed Employer of the Year, and a new set of criteria which recognises the impact Covid-19 has had on workplaces and their employees has been created.

“Covid-19 has put unprecedented pressure on organisations and their people, making the working environment ‘far from normal’ for most,” explains Lynn Walters, executive director of recruitment specialist Pure, which is a joint sponsor of the award.

“We wanted this award to recognise organisations that have stood out during this period of change – recognising not only the organisation’s leadership, but the willingness and flexibility of employees to adapt.

“With many employees being asked to work differently, balancing care, compassion and commercialism is key to every organisation’s success. We will recognise employers that have supported, adapted and involved employees to enable a team effort to tackle the challenges presented by coronavirus.”

Jeanette Wheeler, partner at law firm Birketts, which also sponsors the award, added: “This is the most challenging time that our employers have ever faced.

“Sharing your organisation’s approach is not only a huge recognition for the whole team; your story will also inspire others to overcome challenges, both now and in the future.

“Employer of the Year 2020 will be remembered for years to come, celebrating superb performance in business and giving recognition to employers and employees alike.”

The awards will be presented at Kesgrave Hall in Ipswich on September 24.