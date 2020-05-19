E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Suffolk Business Awards: Time to share the hard work and success

PUBLISHED: 11:05 19 May 2020 | UPDATED: 11:05 19 May 2020

2019 Large Business award winners Chris Perry (left) and Guy Marshlain (right), with sponsor representative Emma Proctor-King (centre) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

2019 SARAH LUCY BROWN

Despite the challenges posed by Covid-19, Ian Fitch, partner at MHA Larking Gowen, says businesses can still reach award-winning standards.

Ian Fitch, partner at MHA Larking GowenIan Fitch, partner at MHA Larking Gowen

Having been involved in the Suffolk Business Awards, both as sponsor of the Large Business award and as a finalist, at MHA Larking Gowen we understand the benefits of entering.

It brings teams together, focusing minds on what is important and reflecting on what has been achieved.

As leading chartered accountants and business advisors – with offices in Suffolk, Norfolk and North Essex – we see businesses in many sectors, with differing ownership structures and scales of activities.

The insight and experience that comes from helping them achieve their plans allows us to recognise forward-thinking companies.

Judging is always difficult, but this year will be even harder as the business climate changed virtually overnight with Covid- 19. Despite this, it is great to see companies looking for opportunities, embracing change and reviewing how they do things.

As well as looking for a strong business, the judges will be looking at how firms adapted during the lockdown. Team development and support will be important, as will having good values and playing a part in the community.

Every business faces its own challenges at the moment, but cash management is still fundamental – even if taking advantage of the Government’s assistance schemes.

It’s also vital to communicate with teams, customers, suppliers and advisors to get through this. Having an open and honest dialogue is sometimes half the battle.

Entering the Suffolk Business Awards allows all the hard work and success to be shared with everyone in a company – and the winner of the Large Business award will also gain greater visibility and media coverage.

When we are back to normal, there can be no greater feeling than celebrating success.

The deadline for the Suffolk Business Awards has been extended to June 14. To enter, click here.

The awards will be presented at Kesgrave Hall in Ipswich on September 24.

