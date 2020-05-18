Suffolk Business Awards: Are you one of this year’s rising stars?

Paul Whittlingham from Ashtons Legal is looking for rising stars in the One to Watch category at the Suffolk Business Awards 2020 Picture: Dave Richardson BIGPHATPHOTOS

Paul Whittingham, partner at Ashtons Legal, tells us why the One to Watch category at the Suffolk Business Awards is the perfect platform to highlight your business during these challenging times.

One to Watch award winners Daniel Page (left) and Oliver Miller (right) from Bishop and Miller Auctioneers, with sponsor representative Paul Whittingham (centre) from Ashtons Legal, at the Suffolk Business Awards 2019 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN One to Watch award winners Daniel Page (left) and Oliver Miller (right) from Bishop and Miller Auctioneers, with sponsor representative Paul Whittingham (centre) from Ashtons Legal, at the Suffolk Business Awards 2019 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The Suffolk Business Awards have been postponed, with entries staying open until June 14. If you haven’t got your entry in yet, you should. Entrants make new contacts in the business community and those reaching the shortlist gain publicity, social media followers and new-business opportunities.

Ashtons Legal was Law Firm of the Year 2019/20 at the national LawNet awards and we’re proud to sponsor the One To Watch category in the Suffolk Business Awards.

With offices in Ipswich, Bury St Edmunds, Cambridge and Norwich we work with businesses at all stages – from start-ups to established and expanding family businesses, as well as with national and global franchises. This breadth of experience gives real insight when identifying businesses that have the right foundations for future success.

What we hope to see in the One to Watch category is businesses that have found gaps in their markets or real USPs. The owners need to show that they understand the fundamentals of cash management, profitability and how to sustain and grow their businesses.

Clearly, these are exceptional times, so it’s important that companies help existing customers in whatever ways they can as it will build loyalty.

Every business needs to remember that cash is king. It’s also vital to be open and honest with staff, as engaged employees will support doing whatever is necessary to weather the current storm.

Nobody can say where we will be after the current crisis passes but, for the winners, the Suffolk Business Awards provides an ideal platform of support and publicity on which to build.

Entries close on June 14. The awards will be presented at Kesgrave Hall in Ipswich on September 24.