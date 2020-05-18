E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Suffolk Business Awards: Are you one of this year’s rising stars?

PUBLISHED: 15:09 18 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:09 18 May 2020

Paul Whittlingham from Ashtons Legal is looking for rising stars in the One to Watch category at the Suffolk Business Awards 2020 Picture: Dave Richardson

Paul Whittlingham from Ashtons Legal is looking for rising stars in the One to Watch category at the Suffolk Business Awards 2020 Picture: Dave Richardson

BIGPHATPHOTOS

Paul Whittingham, partner at Ashtons Legal, tells us why the One to Watch category at the Suffolk Business Awards is the perfect platform to highlight your business during these challenging times.

One to Watch award winners Daniel Page (left) and Oliver Miller (right) from Bishop and Miller Auctioneers, with sponsor representative Paul Whittingham (centre) from Ashtons Legal, at the Suffolk Business Awards 2019 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNOne to Watch award winners Daniel Page (left) and Oliver Miller (right) from Bishop and Miller Auctioneers, with sponsor representative Paul Whittingham (centre) from Ashtons Legal, at the Suffolk Business Awards 2019 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The Suffolk Business Awards have been postponed, with entries staying open until June 14. If you haven’t got your entry in yet, you should. Entrants make new contacts in the business community and those reaching the shortlist gain publicity, social media followers and new-business opportunities.

Ashtons Legal was Law Firm of the Year 2019/20 at the national LawNet awards and we’re proud to sponsor the One To Watch category in the Suffolk Business Awards.

With offices in Ipswich, Bury St Edmunds, Cambridge and Norwich we work with businesses at all stages – from start-ups to established and expanding family businesses, as well as with national and global franchises. This breadth of experience gives real insight when identifying businesses that have the right foundations for future success.

You may also want to watch:

What we hope to see in the One to Watch category is businesses that have found gaps in their markets or real USPs. The owners need to show that they understand the fundamentals of cash management, profitability and how to sustain and grow their businesses.

Clearly, these are exceptional times, so it’s important that companies help existing customers in whatever ways they can as it will build loyalty.

Every business needs to remember that cash is king. It’s also vital to be open and honest with staff, as engaged employees will support doing whatever is necessary to weather the current storm.

Nobody can say where we will be after the current crisis passes but, for the winners, the Suffolk Business Awards provides an ideal platform of support and publicity on which to build.

To enter your company in the Suffolk Business Awards, click here.

Entries close on June 14. The awards will be presented at Kesgrave Hall in Ipswich on September 24.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Dad builds ‘epic’ DIY hot tub in lockdown

Father-of-two, Matthew Pryce-Hall has built a hot tub in his Great Cornard garden using an IBC water tank. Picture: MATTHEW PRYCE-HALL

More than 400 fines issued for coronavirus rule-breakers in Suffolk and Essex

Police have powers to issue fines to people who have breached strict lockdown guidelines Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Retail chain adopts ‘zero tolerance’ approach as staff spat at and abused

Central England Co-op has rising numbers of staff targeted by customers spitting and coughing at them in recent weeks Picture: ALEX CANTRILL-JONES

Sunshine lures more visitors to the Suffolk coast after lockdown easing

People flocked to Felixstowe on the first weekend of the relaxed lockdown restrictions Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Return to work after furlough won’t be simple, expert warns

Vicky Webber of Lovewell Blake Picture: PAUL HARRISON PHOTOGRAPHY

Most Read

Dad builds ‘epic’ DIY hot tub in lockdown

Father-of-two, Matthew Pryce-Hall has built a hot tub in his Great Cornard garden using an IBC water tank. Picture: MATTHEW PRYCE-HALL

More than 400 fines issued for coronavirus rule-breakers in Suffolk and Essex

Police have powers to issue fines to people who have breached strict lockdown guidelines Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Retail chain adopts ‘zero tolerance’ approach as staff spat at and abused

Central England Co-op has rising numbers of staff targeted by customers spitting and coughing at them in recent weeks Picture: ALEX CANTRILL-JONES

Sunshine lures more visitors to the Suffolk coast after lockdown easing

People flocked to Felixstowe on the first weekend of the relaxed lockdown restrictions Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Return to work after furlough won’t be simple, expert warns

Vicky Webber of Lovewell Blake Picture: PAUL HARRISON PHOTOGRAPHY

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Firefighters tackle blaze in bungalow loft

Fire fighters are tackling a blaze in a bungalow loft in Suffolk Way, Newmarket. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Teenage crack cocaine dealer armed himself with bottle of toxic liquid

Sorren Price was sentenced to 45 months in a young offender institution at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Keep your eyes on the skies - More chances to spot the International Space Station

Captured over Ipswich, the International Space Station passing overhead Picture: PEREGRINE BUSH

Four charged with Lowestoft burglary where man was punched in face

Four people have been charged following a burglary which saw £440 stolen from a man punched in his face. Photo: Google Maps

Town rivals part company with boss because of coronavirus pandemic

Burton Albion have parted company with boss Nigel Clough. Picture: PA
Drive 24