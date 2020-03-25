E-edition Read the EADT online edition
More time to get your entries in for Suffolk Business Awards as glittering final postponed

PUBLISHED: 11:55 25 March 2020

Suffolk Business Awards 2019 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The deadline for entries for this year’s flagship business event for Suffolk and north Essex has been extended after it was postponed to the autumn due to the coronavirus crisis.

Suffolk Business Awards was due to take place on Thursday, June 25. But now the event – to be hosted by Kesgrave Hall, Ipswich, and organised by East Anglian Daily Times and Ipswich Star owner Archant – has been moved to Thursday, September 24.

That means the entry deadline has been extended – giving businesses until Sunday, June 14, to get them in.

A spokeswoman for the event said: “In light of the recent situation with coronavirus and following the advice laid out by the Prime Minister and the government, we have made the decision to postpone the Suffolk Business Awards 2020.

“Even though this is a challenging time for businesses, we hope that Suffolk’s business community will continue to submit entries for all of the exceptional work that they do and that we can continue to celebrate the finest entrepreneurial successes in the county.

“We would like to thank everyone for their support of the awards and we very much look forward to welcoming our guests, finalists and sponsors to the awards event in September.”

