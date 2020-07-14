E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Business Awards Advert

Suffolk shop-owners call for clarity on face mask plans

PUBLISHED: 15:29 14 July 2020 | UPDATED: 15:29 14 July 2020

Masks, gloves and protective glasses are worn whilst making alterations to clothing Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Masks, gloves and protective glasses are worn whilst making alterations to clothing Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Charlotte Bond

Shop-owners and business leaders in Suffolk have called on the government for more clarity regarding the new rules around face coverings.

Maud's Attic celebraes. Wendy Childs with sons John and RobertMaud's Attic celebraes. Wendy Childs with sons John and Robert

In a statement on Tuesday, health secretary Matt Hancock announced that wearing a face covering in a store was to become mandatory from July 24.

He said that anyone who fails to comply with the order could face a fine of up to £100.

Shopkeepers have been reassured that they will not be asked to ensure that customers are wearing masks and they themselves will not be made to wear one.

MORE: What does Suffolk think of chancellor Rishi Sunak’s ‘mini-Budget’?

Ahead of Tuesday’s announcement, a No 10 spokesman said: “There is growing evidence that wearing a face covering in an enclosed space helps protect individuals and those around them from coronavirus.

“The prime minister has been clear that people should be wearing face coverings in shops and we will make this mandatory from July 24.”

But Suffolk business leaders have asked for the rules to be set out before then.

Paul Simon, head of communications and campaigns at the Suffolk Chamber of Commerce, said: “Suffolk businesses need complete clarity on the approach to the wearing of face coverings that is consistent and supported by public health evidence.

“Shops and other indoor businesses, in particular, need to know what the new rules are as soon as possible.

“Updated guidance, including on enforcement, should be issued swiftly so firms can maintain their Covid-secure status and continue their operations successfully.”

Fiona Coe, marketing manager at Coes in Ipswich, echoed his concerns. She said: “We haven’t as yet sat down as a management group and come up with a strategy because the government haven’t issued any guidelines as yet. “Until the government give us the guidelines it’s difficult for us to say we are going to do X, Y and Z.

But we have a social responsibility like everyone else to make sure we are protecting our staff and our customers and because of that we will be wearing face masks.

You may also want to watch:

“The only thing the government has said is that it’s not up to retailers to police the system. I can’t say at the moment whether we will say to people: ‘You can’t come in unless you wear a face mask’. But at this point in time we will be encouraging people to wear face masks.

“We won’t be doing anything until July 24 and until we know the exact guidelines.”

Coes staff were issued with face masks when the store reopened on June 16 and Mrs Coe said an increasing number of the store’s customers are wearing masks.

“I think it will become part of our daily life that people across all industries will be wearing one. Hopefully people will just pick up their keys, pick up their wallet and their face mask before they jump in their car.

“That message of social responsibilty seems to be getting across.”

MORE: Ipswich Travelodge reopens without breakfast buffet or restaurant

But another Ipswich-based family of retailers have differing opinions over the effect of masks upon shoppers’ confidence.

John Manning, owns The House in Town furniture store on St Peters Street in Ipswich. His mother, Wendy Childs, owns Maud’s Attic an eclectic independent store next door.

Mr Manning said: “I absolutely think it will improve peoples confidence. While it’s not ideal, I don’t see it as a bad thing.

“My business is based around having a coffee and a chat and being quite sociable – so I find the idea of masks a bit unnerving.

“But I do believe that those people who are lacking the confidence to go out may find a renewed sense of confidence to do so.

Ms Childs disagreed.

She said: “I do think it will make some shoppers more confident. But I’ve been very, very busy this last week and people on the whole haven’t been wearing masks.

“The majority of my customers so far have not been wearing one. They’re very sensible and very polite. Everyone’s been social distancing and everyone’s used the sanitiser – I think they’ll be sensible on what they do regarding the mask as well.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Bill Turnbull reveals ‘very encouraging’ results in his third different treatment for cancer

Bill Turnbull, pictured centre, has spoken about the latest in his fight against cancer ahead of reporting on his beloved Wycombe Wanderers play-off final match on Monday. Picture: SOUTHERN NEWS & PICTURES

Primary school pupil tests positive for coronavirus – with ‘bubble’ forced to self-isolate

A child at Aldeburgh Primary School has tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘It’s anyone’s guess as to what it was doing there’ - 7 treasures discovered in Suffolk and Norfolk

Stour Valley Community Archaeology during a dig in Bulmer Picture: SVCA

Have you seen swarms of flying ants in Suffolk today?

Flying ants have gathered in swarms today for their mating flight. Have you seen any in Suffolk? Picture: PHILIP JONES

Former Town defender McGreal sacked by Colchester as another ex-Ipswich player is favourite to replace him

Colchester Team Manager John McGreal pictured during the post match press conference after his side had knocked Tottenham Hotspurs out of the Carabao Cup on penalties. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Most Read

Bill Turnbull reveals ‘very encouraging’ results in his third different treatment for cancer

Bill Turnbull, pictured centre, has spoken about the latest in his fight against cancer ahead of reporting on his beloved Wycombe Wanderers play-off final match on Monday. Picture: SOUTHERN NEWS & PICTURES

Primary school pupil tests positive for coronavirus – with ‘bubble’ forced to self-isolate

A child at Aldeburgh Primary School has tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘It’s anyone’s guess as to what it was doing there’ - 7 treasures discovered in Suffolk and Norfolk

Stour Valley Community Archaeology during a dig in Bulmer Picture: SVCA

Have you seen swarms of flying ants in Suffolk today?

Flying ants have gathered in swarms today for their mating flight. Have you seen any in Suffolk? Picture: PHILIP JONES

Former Town defender McGreal sacked by Colchester as another ex-Ipswich player is favourite to replace him

Colchester Team Manager John McGreal pictured during the post match press conference after his side had knocked Tottenham Hotspurs out of the Carabao Cup on penalties. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Calls for inquiry after hundreds of patients sent to care homes without coronavirus tests

Hundreds of care home patients were discharged from hospitals without Covid-19 tests in Suffolk at the start of the pandemic, it has emerged (stock photo) Picture: John Stillwell/PA Wire

Over £100,000 of equipment stolen from Suffolk farms

Police are investigating two thefts from Suffolk farms where expensive equipment was taken Picture: ARCHANT

Suffolk shop-owners call for clarity on face mask plans

Masks, gloves and protective glasses are worn whilst making alterations to clothing Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Chirewa headlines Town’s new class of academy scholars

Tawanda Chirewa came on as a late substitute in the match at Colcheter. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Face masks to be made compulsory in shops – everything you need to know

Face masks will soon be mandatory in shops, here is everything you need to know about where you will need to wear them and why. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN