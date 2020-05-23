E-edition Read the EADT online edition
PUBLISHED: 21:50 23 May 2020

Can you get a perfect score on our Suffolk business quiz? Picture: PA IMAGES

Can you get a perfect score on our Suffolk business quiz? Picture: PA IMAGES

PA Wire/PA Images

Try our quiz and prove you know all about the biggest businesses in Suffolk.

We’ve got 10 questions to test your knowledge on our best-known brands.

You’ll need to know about our breweries as well as our supermarkets – and even a little bit about Ipswich Town.

Plus – did you already know Suffolk is home to the UK’s biggest sushi producer?

Try your hand at our quiz and share it with your friends and family so see if anyone can get 100%.

