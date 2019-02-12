Partly Cloudy

Larking Gowen backs Family Business category at Suffolk Business Awards 2019

PUBLISHED: 10:07 01 March 2019

Becky Ames, partner at Larking Gowen Picture: SYLVAINE POITOU

Becky Ames, partner at Larking Gowen Picture: SYLVAINE POITOU

Archant

East Anglian accountancy firm Larking Gowen is sponsoring the Family Business category at the Suffolk Business Awards. Becky Ames, partner, explains the ethos which makes the county a driving force in business.

larking gowen logolarking gowen logo

What excites you about the Suffolk economy?

The sheer diversity of businesses in Suffolk is very exciting. From the coast to the rural areas, historic market towns to innovation centres, and everything in between. We are well located with transport links to London, Cambridge and the rest of the UK, and of course there are the opportunities which Felixstowe provides with Europe. Businesses are working closely with education providers to promote the opportunities in the region, and to make sure our future workforce have the skills we need to continue to promote and grow Suffolk.

What does success look like to you?

Success is about working to achieve your goals, and inspiring others to do the same. To be successful you need to have a plan, which is measurable, and constantly under review. A successful business is one where the stakeholders have a plan and are focused on achieving their goals, developing their staff, and embracing the opportunities going forwards.

How does this award recognise the value of people within Suffolk businesses?

East Anglia has a broad economic base of successful family businesses and that’s why this category resonates with Larking  Gowen. We’re proud to be an East Anglian firm with a rich history of working with precisely these sorts of businesses.

WATCH: Meet Eclipse - the 1 in 100,000 black barn owl

Eclipse - a black barn owl Pictiure; Coda Falconry

Shock closure of Suffolk family firm

Attwood ltd Sudbury Picture GOOGLE MAPS

Van drives into Aldi store during attempted ram raid

An attempted ram raid took place in Brandon on Friday morning Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

MP hits out at fake posters following loss of vital bus route

Therese Coffey is declared the MP for Suffolk Coastal In the parliamentary elections at Martlesham.

‘Unavoidable’ hike in town council tax announced

Lowestoft residents face an 'unavoidable' rise in council tax from the town council. Picture: Mike Page.
