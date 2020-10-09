E-edition Read the EADT online edition
‘Rare’ opportunity as Suffolk care home site hits market

PUBLISHED: 14:15 09 October 2020 | UPDATED: 14:15 09 October 2020

A CGI image of the care home which is planned for a site in Stowmarket town centre Picture: ADG ARCHITECTS

A 75-bed care home development site in Stowmarket is being offered up for sale with a guide price tag of £2.25m.

The site – which lies 100m from the town’s mainline train station – is described as being in a “prime” town centre location, around 300m from various high street amenities.

Agents Christie & Co said it was a “rare” opportunity, adding that the buyer could also acquire adjoining land with consent for 93 flats.

It believes the site could appeal to a variety of care operators, care village operators, retirement developers and housing associations.

Christie associate director Jordan Rundle, who is handling the sale, said: “It is rare for development opportunities to come to market situated in highly accessible town-centre locations and with the benefit of full planning permission in place. The development could make an excellent addition to corporate or regional operators based in the East Anglia area.”

Planning permission was granted in September 2020 for the “erection of a care home and 93 residential apartments with associated car parking and amenity spaces” at the site.

The care home design – with a gross internal area of 3,804m – includes en suite wet rooms. The total area would equate to around 50.7m sq per resident, with potential to increase this by including a basement subject to planning permission, said Christie & Co.

It said freehold and leasehold “turnkey” offers would be considered on individual merit.

