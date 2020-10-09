‘Rare’ opportunity as Suffolk care home site hits market

A CGI image of the care home which is planned for a site in Stowmarket town centre Picture: ADG ARCHITECTS ADG Architects

A 75-bed care home development site in Stowmarket is being offered up for sale with a guide price tag of £2.25m.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The site – which lies 100m from the town’s mainline train station – is described as being in a “prime” town centre location, around 300m from various high street amenities.

Agents Christie & Co said it was a “rare” opportunity, adding that the buyer could also acquire adjoining land with consent for 93 flats.

MORE – Port haulage operator set to expand after taking on container business

It believes the site could appeal to a variety of care operators, care village operators, retirement developers and housing associations.

You may also want to watch:

Christie associate director Jordan Rundle, who is handling the sale, said: “It is rare for development opportunities to come to market situated in highly accessible town-centre locations and with the benefit of full planning permission in place. The development could make an excellent addition to corporate or regional operators based in the East Anglia area.”

Planning permission was granted in September 2020 for the “erection of a care home and 93 residential apartments with associated car parking and amenity spaces” at the site.

The care home design – with a gross internal area of 3,804m – includes en suite wet rooms. The total area would equate to around 50.7m sq per resident, with potential to increase this by including a basement subject to planning permission, said Christie & Co.

It said freehold and leasehold “turnkey” offers would be considered on individual merit.