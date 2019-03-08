Major success for two Suffolk care home workers

Mike Parris manager of Handford House care home in Ipswich won Leader of the Year in the Healthcare Homes Group Star Awards 2019. He is receiving his award from chief executive Gordon Cochrane and chief operating officer Helen Gidlow. Picture: CHRISTIAN DAVIES Christian Davies

Two Suffolk care home staff have grabbed major awards in the Healthcare Homes Group's annual award scheme.

Beth Harvey from Barking Hall Nursing Home, near Needham Market won the Carer of the Year Award in the Healthcare HOmes Group Star Awards. She is receiving her award from Anthony Beorby operations director homes and Janice King operations director healthcare. Picture: CHRISTIAN DAVIES Beth Harvey from Barking Hall Nursing Home, near Needham Market won the Carer of the Year Award in the Healthcare HOmes Group Star Awards. She is receiving her award from Anthony Beorby operations director homes and Janice King operations director healthcare. Picture: CHRISTIAN DAVIES

Senior care assistant Beth Harvey of Barking Hall Nursing Home near Needham Market won Carer of the Year and Mike Parris manager of Handford Hall care home in Ipswich won Leader of the Year.

Mike Parris,36, has managed Handford House in Ipswich for two-and-a-half years and was nominated by his support staff and colleagues, who described him as an "inspirational leader."

He said: "It was an absolute surprise, I am very, very pleased.

"I couldn't have done it without my staff. We are like our own little family here at work. I get the most pleasure out of the interaction with the residents and with my staff as well.

Staff at Barking Hall Nursing Home at Needham Market, with Beth Harvey in the front row, celebrate the home's great CQC inspectin result earlier this year. Picture: HEALTHCARE HOMES GROUP Staff at Barking Hall Nursing Home at Needham Market, with Beth Harvey in the front row, celebrate the home's great CQC inspectin result earlier this year. Picture: HEALTHCARE HOMES GROUP

"It is also about giving staff the opportunity to develop and grow their careers."

Mr Parris has worked in care since he left school. He said: "I did work experience, and then began working at 18, and I have worked my way up through the profession, as a carer and nurse. I was a district nurse before moving into management.

"It helps to know all aspects fo the job."

Beth Harvey,26, has won the Carer of the Year Award from among hundreds of care staff employed by the Healthcare Homes Group cross a large part of the south and east England.

Mike Parris and the team at Handford House. Back row, Arturo Mina, Mike Parris, Jana Zacharova, Jacqui Duncan, Maria Castello, Karen Boyle and Andy Crack. Front rowm, Judy Read, Melissa Stanhope, Kattie Dzundza and Mark McAlmont. Picture: DAVE READ Mike Parris and the team at Handford House. Back row, Arturo Mina, Mike Parris, Jana Zacharova, Jacqui Duncan, Maria Castello, Karen Boyle and Andy Crack. Front rowm, Judy Read, Melissa Stanhope, Kattie Dzundza and Mark McAlmont. Picture: DAVE READ

Miss Harvey received the award in the Healthcare Homes Group annual Star Awards, presented last week.

Healthcare Homes manages 37 care homes and also operates 13 homecare branches across its patch, and employs more than 3,000 staff.

The Suffolk worker was selected from across the entire group.

Miss Harvey said: "I am really pleased to receive the award. It was such an achievement, not just for me but the whole team at Barking Hall. We have a great team there."

The former Hadleigh High School pupil trained in animal studies at Otley College, It was caring for here grandfather, Norman Poulding, that made her think of a career int.

She said: "When he became ill, I used to care for my grandfather in his home. Then he came into Barking Hall.

"He really inspired me to take my first job here.

"I have been here eight-and-a-half years now.

"I really love it.

"Now I am looking after people in the last years of their lives and want it to be the best for them.

"The best part is seeing the residents happy, comfortable and enjoying themselves be it in an activiity with a staff or family members. Their smiles mean everything."

She has already gained her NVQ Level 2 & 3 qualifications is starting her Health Practioner training intto the new year.

"I am really looking forward to my health practioneer training. I am looking forward to progressing my career. I would like to befome a nurse and manage a home."

Away from work she is a fan of the great outdoors, and walks her two pet dogs.