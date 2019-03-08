E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Could you enter or nominate a Tourism Champion

Suffolk business leaders call for government help as firms' confidence crumbles

PUBLISHED: 01:00 04 October 2019

The services sector in Suffolk, which includes areas such as retail, banks, hotels, education, health, social work, computer services, utilities, recreation and media, is not feeling as confident as it was Picture: ANDREW PARTRIDGE

The services sector in Suffolk, which includes areas such as retail, banks, hotels, education, health, social work, computer services, utilities, recreation and media, is not feeling as confident as it was Picture: ANDREW PARTRIDGE

Archant

Suffolk business leaders are calling for a post-Brexit boost to help firms as regional confidence starts to crumble amid continuing uncertainty.

Suffolk manufacturers have been boosted by exports helped by the falling value of the pound, but longer term indicators aren't as positive Picture: GREGG BROWNSuffolk manufacturers have been boosted by exports helped by the falling value of the pound, but longer term indicators aren't as positive Picture: GREGG BROWN

Suffolk Chamber of Commerce's latest Quarterly Economic Survey (QES) covering the third quarter of 2019 shows an overall decline once again in reported business activity and sentiment.

Communications head Paul Simon warned service companies' declines appeared to be gathering steam, following on from previous quarter-on-quarter reductions in activity and sentiment.

MORE - Suffolk businesses face 'pivotal' period as manufacturers battle falling sales

While the QES data suggested manufacturers were doing well overall, especially for exports, even these showed declines in longer-term measures of activity and sentiment which needed to be watched carefully, he said.

But it was "too simplistic" to blame uncertainty surrounding Brexit and the UK's longer-term relationship with the European Union as the sole cause for the declines, he said.

But he added: "However, it is clear that appropriate assistance from government as we leave whether that be overnight or during a transitional period would be helpful in smoothing out any further turbulence."

You may also want to watch:

A total of 138 Suffolk firms completed the latest survey - 37 from the manufacturing sector and 101 in services.

It showed declines on the previous quarter in 19 of the 30 main QES criteria, with 11 notching up improvements.

However, the figures were better than for the East of England overall average, which saw a more worrying 26 of the 30 benchmarks recording declines compared with the second quarter of the year.

The biggest falls among Suffolk businesses were in some of the key longer-term criteria recorded by the survey including in training investment, confidence in improving profitability, confidence in improving turnover and with one exception in each, future cashflow projections and employment expectations.

In spite of the declines, a majority of the criteria were still in positive territory, meaning more businesses were reporting increases than those recording decreases - although by smaller margins.

A bounceback in current activity among manufacturers - first noticed in the last quarter - continued into the third, with small improvements in domestic sales, domestic orders, export sales and export orders.

But service companies reported declines across all criteria, with the exception of export sales and the impact of rising prices, including domestic sales (-2%), domestic orders (-20%), overseas orders (-13%), cashflow (-14%) and future profitability (-10%).

Most Read

Two people die in Suffolk house blaze tragedy

Two people have died in a house fire in Capel St Mary. Picture: ARCHANT

LOOK: Stunning six-bedroom Suffolk home to appear on Grand Designs tonight

Kevin McCloud with homeowners Toby and Libby Leeming in west Suffolk whose home will appear on Grand Designs Picture: FREMANTLE/GRAND DESIGNS

‘It’s heartbreaking’ – Neighbours shocked after two people die in house fire

Emergency services attend the scene of a fatal house fire in Capel St Mary where two people have died Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Pub looking for new tenants after offers turned down to buy it

The Crown at Leiston is looking for a new tenant Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Two left trapped in cars after crash in Suffolk country lane

The crash left two people trapped in their cars. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Two people die in Suffolk house blaze tragedy

Two people have died in a house fire in Capel St Mary. Picture: ARCHANT

LOOK: Stunning six-bedroom Suffolk home to appear on Grand Designs tonight

Kevin McCloud with homeowners Toby and Libby Leeming in west Suffolk whose home will appear on Grand Designs Picture: FREMANTLE/GRAND DESIGNS

‘It’s heartbreaking’ – Neighbours shocked after two people die in house fire

Emergency services attend the scene of a fatal house fire in Capel St Mary where two people have died Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Pub looking for new tenants after offers turned down to buy it

The Crown at Leiston is looking for a new tenant Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Two left trapped in cars after crash in Suffolk country lane

The crash left two people trapped in their cars. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Firefighters battling bungalow blaze as flames spread to five properties

Firefighters are tackling a blaze on a Felixstowe street after five bungalows caught alight. Photo: Google

Tributes paid to late inspirational Suffolk musician Mat Bayfield

Mat Bayfield won the Unsung Hero of the Year award at the Stars of Suffolk in 2017 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk business leaders call for government help as firms’ confidence crumbles

The services sector in Suffolk, which includes areas such as retail, banks, hotels, education, health, social work, computer services, utilities, recreation and media, is not feeling as confident as it was Picture: ANDREW PARTRIDGE

Man pronounced dead at Norfolk roadside

A man has been pronounced dead at a roadside in Thetford. Photo: Archant

And they are gone! Elmer sculptures sold at auction

Auctioneers Clarke & Simpson led the action at Ipswich Corn Exchange as the Elmers went under the hammer
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists