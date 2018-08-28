Poll

Majority of Suffolk business leaders polled say want the government to ‘get on with Brexit.’ Do you agree?

A snap poll completed by 169 members of Suffolk Chamber of Commerce has indicated that a bare majority of those replying backed the Government’s Withdrawal Agreement and Political Declaration – albeit with some concerns.

Suffolk Chamber conducted the snap poll last Friday, asking participants to reveal how they felt about the ongoing Brexit saga.

While 51% opted for ‘Get on with it’, 24% said they had ‘serious reservations.’ 10% opted for ‘Outright rejection’ and 6% for ‘Outright support.’

John Dugmore, chief executive of Suffolk Chamber, said “this survey indicates that there is still a broad range of opinions among our membership on this crucial issue.

“Whilst this particular survey hints at a slim majority for the Government’s plans over other options, from conversations that we’ve been having it’s clear that the overwhelming need from all businesses is for more practical information about what they need to plan for to prepare for any of the main outcomes.

“In addition, there is near-unanimity among members that the Government must do everything possible to avoid a disorderly UK exit from the European Union.”