New programme to provide business advisers with tools to help grow Suffolk economy

Robert Turnbull.

A new scheme designed to boost the knowledge of the region’s business advisers and in turn help bolster the local economy has been launched.

Suffolk Chamber of Commerce has joined forced with the New Anglia Compliance Partnership to provide a continuous professional development (CPD) programme for business advisers.

The chamber is registered as an Institute of Enterprise and Entrepreneurs (IOEE) Academy and as such can deliver a range of courses and qualifications up to the highest level in England.

Robert Turnbull, the Growth Hub's south Suffolk business growth adviser, was approached by Simon Charlesworth of the New Anglia Compliance Partnership, to see whether CPD accreditation could be established for a learning day that would help business advisers increase their knowledge and understanding of the regulatory services available to businesses through their local authority.

Mr Charlesworth said: “By delivering the course, business advisers will be more able to identify the regulatory needs of business and refer to an appropriate local authority regulator, simplifying and improving business access to regulatory information and support; ultimately helping regulatory compliance and business growth.”

The New Anglia Compliance Partnership forms part of the national Better Business for All network, supported by the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) and delivered locally as a partnership between Norfolk and Suffolk local authorities, the New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) and key business support organisations from across Norfolk and Suffolk.

“I thought this was a great idea as it filled a gap in the market in terms of business adviser training,” said Mr Turnbull.

“SFEDI agreed to recognise this as an IOEE-approved programme and so Suffolk Chamber is now able to offer a CPD programme in addition to our existing suite of SFEDI courses.”

Working in partnership with BEIS and the New Anglia LEP, the CPD accredited learning day was developed and funded by the New Anglia Compliance Partnership and delivered to more than 30 business advisors from across the region.

Mr Turnbull added: “We are all about ensuring that the people helping businesses deliver their growth plans are at the top of their game at all times and have access to all the sources of support regulatory being a huge one.

“This new CPD programme will be a great help in this ongoing endeavour.”