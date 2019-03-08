E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Could you enter or nominate a Tourism Champion

'Brexit hotline' set up to help Suffolk businesses tackle no-deal fallout

PUBLISHED: 12:49 28 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:55 28 August 2019

Suffolk Chamber of Commerce has appointed a pair of Brexit business advisers to help guide the countys firms amid growing uncertainty. Prime minister Boris Johnson. Photo: PA Images.

Suffolk Chamber of Commerce has appointed a pair of Brexit business advisers to help guide the countys firms amid growing uncertainty. Prime minister Boris Johnson. Photo: PA Images.

PA Wire/PA Images

Two experienced business consultants have been appointed to guide Suffolk firms through the Brexit maze amid ongoing confusion and uncertainty.

Michael Chapman and Koyas Miah have been appointed as Brexit business advisers to help guide Suffolk firms. Photo: Suffolk Chamber of Commerce.Michael Chapman and Koyas Miah have been appointed as Brexit business advisers to help guide Suffolk firms. Photo: Suffolk Chamber of Commerce.

As Britain's Halloween exit from the EU looms ahead and a no-deal Brexit looks the most likely option, Michael Chapman and Koyas Miah will be helping the county's SMEs tackle whatever challenges come their way.

A 'Brexit Business Hotline' has even been set up to provide firms with quick contact to the experts.

Suffolk Chamber of Commerce has appointed a pair of Brexit business advisers to help guide the countys firms amid growing uncertainty. Photo: PA Images.Suffolk Chamber of Commerce has appointed a pair of Brexit business advisers to help guide the countys firms amid growing uncertainty. Photo: PA Images.

MORE: 'It nearly ruined me' - Chinese takeaway fights back from zero food hygiene rating

These new Brexit business adviser roles will be managed by Suffolk Chamber of Commerce following a grant from the Suffolk Public Sector Leaders (SPSL) group.

"They have the experience, skills and contacts to have both an immediate and long-term beneficial impact in helping local businesses during the remaining phases of the Brexit process", explained Suffolk Chamber's chief executive John Dugmore.

John DugmoreJohn Dugmore

Prior to the new appointment Mr Chapman held a number of key advisory roles, including as a senior policy expert at the Paris-based Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) where he had responsibility for financial consumer protection issues, and as the owner of a consultancy specialising in local economic development and social inclusion.

While Mr Miah has more than a decade's track record as a successful financial adviser, working for both Santander and for the last eight years as a Barclays business adviser based in the bank's main Ipswich office.

Suffolk Chamber of Commerce has appointed a pair of Brexit business advisers to help guide the countys firms amid growing uncertainty. Photo PA Images.Suffolk Chamber of Commerce has appointed a pair of Brexit business advisers to help guide the countys firms amid growing uncertainty. Photo PA Images.

You may also want to watch:

He has specialist knowledge of commercial lending, finance, business development and digital transformation.

"Their role is to ensure that Suffolk's SMEs in particular get the right advice and put in place the right actions for them to avoid any confusion and take maximum advantage of the new opportunities associated with Brexit, including the possibility of a so-called no deal exit from the EU," added Mr Dugmore.

"Indeed, by using intelligence gathered from a recent Suffolk Chamber survey, our two Brexit Business Advisers have a clear idea of the immediate requirements of many local businesses and so they are already up and running and helping these and other firms."

Matthew Hicks, chairman of the SPSL and leader of Suffolk County Council, said: "Suffolk has world class businesses and talent, especially amongst our SMEs, so we are delighted that Koyas and Michael are in place to support them before, during and after the Brexit process.

"Our county stands ready and is uniquely placed to support the UK as the Brexit process continues and it is key that our local businesses are given the best support possible in any event".

To reach the advisers call: 01473 694803

Most Read

‘Avoid the water’ warning as mystery sickness puts beach goers in hospital

Emergency serivices were called to the beach in Frinton after beach goers reported coughing and gasping for breath Picture: PETER BASH

Child taken to hospital after collision with car

Police cordoned off the scene of the accident in Gun Cotton Way, Stowmarket Picture: Mark Langford

Look back on FOUR incredible nights of Ed Sheeran gigs in Ipswich

Ed Sheeran on stage at Chantry Park Picture: ARCHANT

Parts of region could be hit by thunderstorms as Met Office issues warning

Thunderstorms are on the way for parts of east Suffolk and north Essex on Monday Picture: MARK HUNTER/ CITIZENSIDE

Sun shines down on Suffolk as Sheeran says goodbye at final Divide gig

Ed Sheeran's Suffolk homecoming has completed his Divide tour Picture: Zakary Walters

Most Read

‘Avoid the water’ warning as mystery sickness puts beach goers in hospital

Emergency serivices were called to the beach in Frinton after beach goers reported coughing and gasping for breath Picture: PETER BASH

Child taken to hospital after collision with car

Police cordoned off the scene of the accident in Gun Cotton Way, Stowmarket Picture: Mark Langford

Look back on FOUR incredible nights of Ed Sheeran gigs in Ipswich

Ed Sheeran on stage at Chantry Park Picture: ARCHANT

Parts of region could be hit by thunderstorms as Met Office issues warning

Thunderstorms are on the way for parts of east Suffolk and north Essex on Monday Picture: MARK HUNTER/ CITIZENSIDE

Sun shines down on Suffolk as Sheeran says goodbye at final Divide gig

Ed Sheeran's Suffolk homecoming has completed his Divide tour Picture: Zakary Walters

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Magistrates freed alleged rapist because no interpreter was available – and now he’s on the run

Halwest Muradi, 24, has been charged with rape, attempted rape and sexual assault and is wanted on suspicion of breaching court-imposed bail condition Picture: ESSEX POLICE

What are the real arguments behind debate over Ipswich northern bypass

The consultation event at Grundisburgh where people heard different justifications for the northern bypass. Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL

More homes proposed near to 180-home estate

Pelham Structures held two days of consultation in February Picture: ARCHANT

‘Brexit hotline’ set up to help Suffolk businesses tackle no-deal fallout

Suffolk Chamber of Commerce has appointed a pair of Brexit business advisers to help guide the countys firms amid growing uncertainty. Prime minister Boris Johnson. Photo: PA Images.

Speedway Podcast: Scott Nicholls, 7x British Champion.... 25 years and still sliding!

Scott Nicholls
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists