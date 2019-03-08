'Brexit hotline' set up to help Suffolk businesses tackle no-deal fallout
PUBLISHED: 12:49 28 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:55 28 August 2019
Two experienced business consultants have been appointed to guide Suffolk firms through the Brexit maze amid ongoing confusion and uncertainty.
As Britain's Halloween exit from the EU looms ahead and a no-deal Brexit looks the most likely option, Michael Chapman and Koyas Miah will be helping the county's SMEs tackle whatever challenges come their way.
A 'Brexit Business Hotline' has even been set up to provide firms with quick contact to the experts.
These new Brexit business adviser roles will be managed by Suffolk Chamber of Commerce following a grant from the Suffolk Public Sector Leaders (SPSL) group.
"They have the experience, skills and contacts to have both an immediate and long-term beneficial impact in helping local businesses during the remaining phases of the Brexit process", explained Suffolk Chamber's chief executive John Dugmore.
Prior to the new appointment Mr Chapman held a number of key advisory roles, including as a senior policy expert at the Paris-based Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) where he had responsibility for financial consumer protection issues, and as the owner of a consultancy specialising in local economic development and social inclusion.
While Mr Miah has more than a decade's track record as a successful financial adviser, working for both Santander and for the last eight years as a Barclays business adviser based in the bank's main Ipswich office.
He has specialist knowledge of commercial lending, finance, business development and digital transformation.
"Their role is to ensure that Suffolk's SMEs in particular get the right advice and put in place the right actions for them to avoid any confusion and take maximum advantage of the new opportunities associated with Brexit, including the possibility of a so-called no deal exit from the EU," added Mr Dugmore.
"Indeed, by using intelligence gathered from a recent Suffolk Chamber survey, our two Brexit Business Advisers have a clear idea of the immediate requirements of many local businesses and so they are already up and running and helping these and other firms."
Matthew Hicks, chairman of the SPSL and leader of Suffolk County Council, said: "Suffolk has world class businesses and talent, especially amongst our SMEs, so we are delighted that Koyas and Michael are in place to support them before, during and after the Brexit process.
"Our county stands ready and is uniquely placed to support the UK as the Brexit process continues and it is key that our local businesses are given the best support possible in any event".
To reach the advisers call: 01473 694803