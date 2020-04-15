E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Coronavirus: Thousands of firms ‘have fallen through the net’, warns chamber

PUBLISHED: 09:18 15 April 2020 | UPDATED: 09:18 15 April 2020

A message on a closed phone shop in Ipswich town centre Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A message on a closed phone shop in Ipswich town centre Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

More needs to be done to help struggling Suffolk businesses unable to get government support during the coronavirus crisis because they have “fallen through the net”, the county’s chamber of commerce has warned.

The Suffolk Chamber’s latest weekly survey revealed that companies were finding it easier to access government assistance schemes set up in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Nearly half of the 130 respondents said that applying for the funding was easy or very easy, compared to 30% in the previous survey.

MORE: Farm shop opens ‘McDonald’s style drive-thru’ service during lockdown

However the poll found that many businesses were not eligible for the government assistance, such as the Job Retention Scheme – which allows companies to furlough workers with the government paying 80% of their wages – and the Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme (CBILS) – which sees the government back bank loans to businesses throughout the disruption.

These include businesses owned and managed by directors who receive their main income in the form of company dividends, as well as self-employed people who earn over £50,000 a year even if they have had to stop trading.

Paul Simon, Suffolk Chamber’s head of communications and campaigns, said: “The good news is that more of the various business assistance schemes seem to getting cash into the hands of hard-pressed companies than in the previous week.

“Suffolk Chamber has been lobbying hard for improvements, not least as regards encouraging banks and other lenders to treat all relevant companies fairly as they apply under CBILS.

“But more needs to be done for the thousands of Suffolk firms that seem to have fallen through the net and who are struggling to hold onto domestic contracts and customers as this crisis tightens its grip.”

Find all of our coronavirus coverage here.

The survey also found that two-thirds of businesses were struggling to access their customers during the lockdown, up from 55% last week and the fourth consecutive rise.

A quarter of businesses are trying to find new supply chains, up from 20% previously.

A number of company owners also reported their growing concerns for the mental and physical health and wellbeing of their staff, whether they have been already furloughed, are working remotely or still coming to work on the firms’ premises.

Keep up-to-date with the latest coronavirus news in Suffolk by joining our Facebook group or subscribing to our daily newsletter.

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Farmer devastated by theft and horrific slaughter of his pet sheep

Suffolk farmer Tom Walne has been left very upset by the theft of his two pet sheep. Picture: PHIL MORELY

Eight care homes tackling coronavirus outbreaks as four deaths confirmed

Eight Suffolk care homes are understood to be tackling coronavirus outbreaks Picture: (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Mildenhall man with American accent missing for several days

Charles Hines is 39 years old and is missing from his home in Beck Row, Mildenhall. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Hundreds of people reported for ignoring lockdown in Suffolk

Police patrol the town centre during lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Over 50 warnings issued by police for those breaking lockdown on Easter Sunday

Police patrol the town centre during lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Farmer devastated by theft and horrific slaughter of his pet sheep

Suffolk farmer Tom Walne has been left very upset by the theft of his two pet sheep. Picture: PHIL MORELY

Eight care homes tackling coronavirus outbreaks as four deaths confirmed

Eight Suffolk care homes are understood to be tackling coronavirus outbreaks Picture: (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Mildenhall man with American accent missing for several days

Charles Hines is 39 years old and is missing from his home in Beck Row, Mildenhall. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Hundreds of people reported for ignoring lockdown in Suffolk

Police patrol the town centre during lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Over 50 warnings issued by police for those breaking lockdown on Easter Sunday

Police patrol the town centre during lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Number of high-earners at East Anglian councils fall in latest figures

Essex County Council has seen a fall in the number of high earners. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Can you help trace owners of stray dog?

A stray female Staffordshire Terrier with a cream collar but no tag was found on Homefield Avenue, Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images

Huge £120m tomato greenhouses will make East Anglia a beacon for low-carbon farming

Two vast greenhouses are being built in Norfolk and Suffolk, capable of increasing British tomato production by 12pc. Pictured: A similar development constructed by the same manufacturers in mainland Europe. Picture: BOM Group

Free accommodation offered to NHS staff and key workers

General manager of Broadlands Park & Marina in Oulton Broad, Greg Doggett (pictured on the right), which is offering free accommodation to all NHS Staff and Key Workers who are required to work away from home and their families, or if they need to self-isolate during during the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Magnus PR.

Coronavirus: Thousands of firms ‘have fallen through the net’, warns chamber

A message on a closed phone shop in Ipswich town centre Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24