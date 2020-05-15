Businesses still struggling to get customers despite some lockdown measures being lifted, survey says

Two-thirds of Suffolk businesses are still struggling to access customers despite some lockdown measures being lifted, a new survey suggests.

Since the government repealed some lockdown measures on May 13, 26% of businesses have said they are taking steps to reopen immediately according to the latest poll conducted by the Suffolk Chamber of Commerce.

Despite this the difficulty in accessing customers still means that 87% of businesses still have cash-flow concerns.

While the government lifted lockdown measures on some businesses, they were not lifted on non-essential retail businesses or those in leisure and hospitality – one of Suffolk’s most important sectors.

The survey also revealed that 23% of businesses have now been able to successfully access government backed bounce back loans.

John Dugmore, chief executive of Suffolk Chamber of Commerce said: “Having been in lockdown for just over two months, businesses are of course facing cash flow issues and struggling to reach customers. Businesses are doing their best to ease these problems by utilising government support. However, now is the time to rebuild consumer and business confidence by getting businesses trading.

“The chamber network are working with government on a restart, rebuild and renew programme to build confidence and ease the pressure on hard pressed business owners. Now is the time to increase consumer spending to boost the economy”.

