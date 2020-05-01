E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Suffolk businesses call for greater furlough flexibility

PUBLISHED: 18:15 01 May 2020 | UPDATED: 18:15 01 May 2020

Ipswich centre during lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich centre during lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

The flexibility to furlough people part-time would help Suffolk businesses smooth the transition to life after Covid-19 according to a new survey.

According to Suffolk Chamber’s eighth weekly survey, 70% of firms have used the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme to furlough staff but many would like to see the scheme become more flexible – including allowing companies to furlough people on a part time basis.

Currently the Job Retention Scheme lets businesses furlough employees for a minimum period of three weeks, with the government paying 80% of their wages up to the value of £2,500 per month.

MORE: First pictures of Ipswich Market since start of lockdown

The employee must agree to be furloughed and is not allowed to do any work for the company – but they may be allowed to complete some training.

Companies do not have to keep on furloughed employees when the scheme ends.

Koyas Miah, trade business advisor at Suffolk Chamber of Commerce, said: “These are incredibly difficult times, but Suffolk businesses are showing a remarkable resilience in how they are adapting to new ways of working.

“The Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme is helpful support for many businesses but we are seeing increasing numbers of business owners asking for the ability to furlough staff on a part-time basis.  “Not only would this help businesses operate during the pandemic, but it could be key to ensuring a smooth transition and recovery phase for the reopening of some businesses.

“The Suffolk Chamber through our Westminster office, the British Chambers of Commerce are looking at the reopening of some businesses, and we will explore the part-time furloughing issue as part of this.”

The survey suggests that other forms of government assistance are continuing to reach businesses.

Find all of our coronavirus coverage here.

For the third consecutive week the percentage of businesses which are concerned about their cash flow has fallen, now to 82%.

The percentage of businesses concerned they will have to close if coronavirus continues has also fallen and is now 32% – the lowest it has been since the first week of survey.

The weekly poll also found that 79% of Suffolk businesses are now working flexibly during the pandemic.

Keep up-to-date with the latest news on coronavirus in Suffolk by joining our Facebook group or subscribing to our daily podcast and newsletter.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Coronavirus: Suffolk list of ‘extremely vulnerable’ told not to go outside rises to 18k

Members of the public wear face masks in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Massive police response at ongoing incident

Emergency services have been pictured in Mildenhall, where they attended an incident. Picture: MEGHAN ELISABETH-HOLLY STAFFORD

Suffolk student becomes first to ‘Beat The Chasers’ and win £25k on new show

Alex Wilson, a student paramedic from Suffolk, is the first person on the new ITV quiz show to beat the chasers. Picture: ITV Plc

Man told to stop playing music for neighbours after complaints

The Halesworth man has been asked to stop playing music by East Suffolk Council Picture: MIKE PAGE

Farm flooded with applications from UK workers wanting to pick fruit

Rows of strawberries at Place UK at Tunstead, which has seen record numbers of UK applicants to pick them Picture: WENDY WILLIS-BEST

Most Read

Coronavirus: Suffolk list of ‘extremely vulnerable’ told not to go outside rises to 18k

Members of the public wear face masks in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Massive police response at ongoing incident

Emergency services have been pictured in Mildenhall, where they attended an incident. Picture: MEGHAN ELISABETH-HOLLY STAFFORD

Suffolk student becomes first to ‘Beat The Chasers’ and win £25k on new show

Alex Wilson, a student paramedic from Suffolk, is the first person on the new ITV quiz show to beat the chasers. Picture: ITV Plc

Man told to stop playing music for neighbours after complaints

The Halesworth man has been asked to stop playing music by East Suffolk Council Picture: MIKE PAGE

Farm flooded with applications from UK workers wanting to pick fruit

Rows of strawberries at Place UK at Tunstead, which has seen record numbers of UK applicants to pick them Picture: WENDY WILLIS-BEST

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Five more coronavirus-related deaths reported in Suffolk and north Essex

People in masks walk through Ipswich town centre on market day Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Either-or’ planning application could see 129 homes and 66-bed care home built

Two schemes for homes on a plot of land in Onehouse have been put before councillors within the same application. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Suffolk businesses call for greater furlough flexibility

Ipswich centre during lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Government claims victory in race to meet 100,000 daily coronavirus tests target

Health secretary Matt Hancock has claimed the government has met its 100,000 coronavirus testing target Picture: PIPPA FOWLES/10 DOWNING STREET/CROWN COPYRIGHT/PA

‘We should not get carried away’: Suffolk leaders urge caution as UK passes coronavirus peak

Prime minister Boris Johnson has said Britain is passed the peak of coronavirus - but community leaders in Suffolk have continued to urge caution. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24