32% of Suffolk firms may make job cuts as recession hits

As Britain goes into its deepest ever recession, a new survey has found nearly a third of Suffolk businesses may have to make staff redundant.

According to the poll commissioned by Suffolk Chamber of Commerce, 32% of firms in the county are thinking of making staff redundant and 24% of those will have to let up to five people go.

The news comes as the Office for National Statistics (ONS) announced that the UK had entered a recession for the first time in 11 years.

Gross Domestic Product (GDP) – a measure of how well a country’s economy is faring – plunged by 20.4% between April and June the worst quarter on record.

In the three months before April GDP slumped by 2.2%.

Despite a better-than-expected recovery of 8.7% in June, the UK economy is not forecast to recover to pre-Covid levels until the end of 2021.

Paul Simon, Suffolk Chamber’s head of communication and campaigns, said: “Behind the headline decline in GDP figures is the lived reality of many Suffolk businesses desperately trying support their cashflow, hold onto customers and suppliers and protect jobs.

“It is a testimony to our business community’s sheer resilience and agility that most have made it through to late summer.

“While there was a pick-up in activity through the quarter from the historically weak April outturn, Suffolk Chamber is worried that the prospect of a swift ‘V-shaped’ recovery remains remote, particularly as Government support measures wind down.

“Suffolk Chamber’s most recent members’ survey suggested that 32% of local businesses are thinking of or will be making staff redundant and 24% of those businesses will be making up to five staff redundant

“Furthermore, more respondents – 42% – said they were not confident of the Government’s approach to lockdown than those expressing confidence – 35%.

“Therefore, we are calling on the government to be bolder to immediately inject confidence back into the UK economy. This should include supporting businesses to retain staff through a cut in employer national insurance contributions and targeted support to help businesses placed under local lockdowns, plus an extension of the furlough scheme for particularly hard hit or strategically significant sectors.”

Earlier this week the ONS announced that across the country 730,000 fewer people were on company payrolls.