E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Attractive mill is now a character family home

PUBLISHED: 12:02 09 August 2019

Swilland Mill, Picture: RUFUS OWEN

Swilland Mill, Picture: RUFUS OWEN

Rufus Owen

Swilland Mill is a special property, converted from a former industrial building, which has been earning its keep in the tourist trade.

Swilland Mill, Picture: RUFUS OWENSwilland Mill, Picture: RUFUS OWEN

The former mill, of around 3,600 sq ift, was converted for the use of holidaymakers and guests a few years ago and is currently set up as two separate homes.

Now it is for sale, with the opportunity to make it in to one, larger family home of five bedrooms and four bathrooms.

It is in a rural setting at Swilland, just few miles north of Ipswich, and seven miles from Woodbridge.

Swilland Mill dates back to around the late 1800s, and is arranged over four storeys. It is currently divided north to south.

Swilland Mill, Picture: RUFUS OWENSwilland Mill, Picture: RUFUS OWEN

Planning consent is in place to make it into a single home, with minimal alteration work.

The ground floor of this character home is arranged with two kitchen/dining rooms, and a small reception room.

The first floor has two reception rooms and a study.

The second floor is arranged with three bedrooms and three bathrooms while the third floor has two further bedrooms along with a bathroom.

Swilland Mill, Picture: RUFUS OWENSwilland Mill, Picture: RUFUS OWEN

The mill is approached over a gated shingle driveway with extensive parking space to the front and side.

There is an outside general purpose building and store with a hot tub.

You may also want to watch:

Beyond the garden is mainly laid to lawn and enclosed by established hedged boundaries.

Swilland Mill, Picture: RUFUS OWENSwilland Mill, Picture: RUFUS OWEN

This property is on sale with Jackson-Stops with a guide price of £695,000.

Most Read

Gordon Ramsay pictured in Suffolk on mystery visit

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has been in Bury St Edmunds visiting a local business. Picture: PA Photo/Steve Parsons.

Huge fire tears through farmhouse

A house is well alight at a farm in Gislingham Road, Finningham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Outstanding’ school sees Ofsted rating plummet

Bedfield Church of England Primary School, near Woodbridge, was told it requires improvement in four out of five categories Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Four weeks of overnight A12 closures to start next week – with 20 mile diversions

The A12 will be closed overnight for four weeks while work is carried out. Picture: SIMON PARKER

Two teenagers in critical condition after being pulled from water near Clacton Pier

A 14-year-old has died after being pulled from the sea at Clacton Picture: DANIEL KINGHAM

Most Read

Gordon Ramsay pictured in Suffolk on mystery visit

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has been in Bury St Edmunds visiting a local business. Picture: PA Photo/Steve Parsons.

Huge fire tears through farmhouse

A house is well alight at a farm in Gislingham Road, Finningham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Outstanding’ school sees Ofsted rating plummet

Bedfield Church of England Primary School, near Woodbridge, was told it requires improvement in four out of five categories Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Four weeks of overnight A12 closures to start next week – with 20 mile diversions

The A12 will be closed overnight for four weeks while work is carried out. Picture: SIMON PARKER

Two teenagers in critical condition after being pulled from water near Clacton Pier

A 14-year-old has died after being pulled from the sea at Clacton Picture: DANIEL KINGHAM

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Revealed: Inflated price agreed for council’s former HQ which ‘made affordable housing unviable’

Suffolk Coastal's headquarters in Melton Hill were sold in 2016 but have since suffered vandalism Picture: ANDREW HIRST

Man arrested in connection with suspected Ipswich double burglary

A 24-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a burglary at Westerfield Road, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Landowners along town’s proposed bypass routes urged to talk to councils

Potential routes for the new Nothern Route around Ipswich. Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL

Suffolk firm predicted to turnover millions after new investment

DB Sheetmetals, in Haverhill, is set to increase its turnover following investment in new technology. Photo: DB Sheetmetals.

Non-League Podcast.... Suffolk & Ipswich League Special.... And the title will go to...?

Kenny Kennedy, Dave Vincent and Andy Perkins
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists