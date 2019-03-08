Attractive mill is now a character family home

Swilland Mill, Picture: RUFUS OWEN Rufus Owen

Swilland Mill is a special property, converted from a former industrial building, which has been earning its keep in the tourist trade.

The former mill, of around 3,600 sq ift, was converted for the use of holidaymakers and guests a few years ago and is currently set up as two separate homes.

Now it is for sale, with the opportunity to make it in to one, larger family home of five bedrooms and four bathrooms.

It is in a rural setting at Swilland, just few miles north of Ipswich, and seven miles from Woodbridge.

Swilland Mill dates back to around the late 1800s, and is arranged over four storeys. It is currently divided north to south.

Planning consent is in place to make it into a single home, with minimal alteration work.

The ground floor of this character home is arranged with two kitchen/dining rooms, and a small reception room.

The first floor has two reception rooms and a study.

The second floor is arranged with three bedrooms and three bathrooms while the third floor has two further bedrooms along with a bathroom.

The mill is approached over a gated shingle driveway with extensive parking space to the front and side.

There is an outside general purpose building and store with a hot tub.

Beyond the garden is mainly laid to lawn and enclosed by established hedged boundaries.

This property is on sale with Jackson-Stops with a guide price of £695,000.