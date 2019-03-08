Partly Cloudy

Top brands snap up Suffolk children's clothing brand

PUBLISHED: 15:56 03 June 2019 | UPDATED: 15:56 03 June 2019

Selfie founder Gemma Treby with her sons, Theo and Casper and their friend, Fleur Picture: SELFIE CLOTHING COMPANY

Selfie founder Gemma Treby with her sons, Theo and Casper and their friend, Fleur Picture: SELFIE CLOTHING COMPANY

The Selfie Clothing Company

A Suffolk mother-of-two who set up a bespoke clothing business has seen sales soar after scooping contracts with a series of high profile brands.

From left, Silva and Mya modelling Selfie Clothing tops Picture: SELFIE CLOTHING COMPANYFrom left, Silva and Mya modelling Selfie Clothing tops Picture: SELFIE CLOTHING COMPANY

Newmarket-based Selfie Clothing, a customised clothing brand created by Gemma Treby, has seen year-on-year sales rise by 40% int he first five months of 2019 after securing work with the National Gallery, Imperial War Museum, Highgrove Royal Gardens, Blenheim Palace, Gleneagles Hotel, the East Anglian Air Ambulance and Center Parcs. It has also teamed up with notonthehighstreet.com.

Ms Treby said: "I'm really proud to have started a brand that inspires children to use their imagination and create their own unique clothing."

The range, made in the UK, includes long and short sleeve t-shirts, capes and pyjamas, as well as seasonal products at Christmas. The unique designs are aimed at children aged between two and 10 and are hand printed at the Selfie studio in Newmarket.

