Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Everything from goals to boot wipers and corner flags

PUBLISHED: 15:45 16 November 2018

These new Football Foundation Parklife, community football projects in Liverpool, have been supplied with goals and equipment by specialist manufacturer MH Goals of Beccles,Suffolk. Picture: STEPHEN JONES

These new Football Foundation Parklife, community football projects in Liverpool, have been supplied with goals and equipment by specialist manufacturer MH Goals of Beccles,Suffolk. Picture: STEPHEN JONES

Charles Lawrence Surfaces

Suffolk-based specialist MH Goals has completed the largest Football Foundation funded project in the country - Parklife in Liverpool.

The scheme saw the construction of four football hubs in Liverpool; each with three full size 3G pitches, changing rooms and extensive car parking.

The project, called Parklife, is the brainchild of the FA, and follows on from a successful trial in Sheffield.

It is a major investment in grassroots football in the city with around £20m spent on the initiative.

The Suffolk company supplied a total of 168 self-weighted lift and lower goals, along with team shelters, rugby goals, boot wipers and hundreds of corner poles bases and flags.

MH Goals. of Beccles has been a leading supply to Football Foundation projects for a number of years and is no stranger to large projects, with more than 500 futsal goals provided late last year through the futsal starter pack grant.

Matthew Harrod sales director for MH Goals said: “These Parklife hubs are going to be fantastic for Liverpool and really support grass roots football in the area for many years to come.

“Although the quantity and value of these orders are pretty impressive they are just part and parcel of what MH Goals does best. I’m proud of everyone at MH Goals from manufacturing to our installation team who really stepped up to get these jobs completed on time in an already busy season for the company.”

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Work begins on £10m wind farm base in Harwich

26 minutes ago Jessica Hill
Breaking the ground at the site of the Galloper Operations & Maintenance Base are (from left): Colin Garrod (Contracts Manager, Jackson Civil Engineering Group), Daren Taylor (GM, Harwich International Port), Guy Middleton (GM, Galloper), Zoe Fairley (Cabinet Member for Investment and Growth, Tendring District Council) and James Wilson (Director and GM, RG Carter). Picture: Galloper

A ground-breaking ceremony was held at Harwich International Port today to mark the start of construction of the £10 million operations & maintenance (O&M) base for Galloper Offshore Wind Farm.

Suffolk presence of one of the county’s biggest employers is at stake in Brexit negotiations

14:15 Jessica Hill
Philips Avent in Glemsford. General manager, Walter Mattis and Pauline Sparkes (pic taken in 2014).

A multinational company which employs around 600 people in Glemsford could relocate out of the UK if Theresa May’s plans are rejected and Britain opts for a hard Brexit.

Everything from goals to boot wipers and corner flags

28 minutes ago David Vincent
These new Football Foundation Parklife, community football projects in Liverpool, have been supplied with goals and equipment by specialist manufacturer MH Goals of Beccles,Suffolk. Picture: STEPHEN JONES

Suffolk-based specialist MH Goals has completed the largest Football Foundation funded project in the country - Parklife in Liverpool.

Celebrating the best in the region’s PR world

14:02 David Vincent
Prominent PR won gold for best education campaign with East Cambridgeshire District Council, for Be like Michael, recycle! Prominent PR at the awards ceremoney. Picture: PETER WALES

More than 160 PR professionals gathered at The Guildhall in Cambridge last night for the CIPR PRide Awards – the region’s annual public relations showpiece.

Working with war veterans

12:29 David Vincent
Gold for Essex-based Big Wave PR in the 2018 CIPR Pride Awards. Founder and managing director Hilary Collins receives the award. Picture: BIG WAVE PR

Essex-based PR agency, Big Wave PR, has won two gold CIPR PRide Awards (Anglia, Thames and Chiltern) for its campaigns with the Royal British Legion’s travel arm, Remembrance Travel.

Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

Opinion All 24 Championship home kits ranked from worst to first... so how do Ipswich fare this year?

Which team has the best kit in the Championship?

Trains cancelled as police deal with ‘disruptive passengers’

Passengers are delayed due to a police incident on the line betweeen Ipswich and Cambidge (stock image) Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

‘You lose trust with somebody doing something behind your back’ – Caldwell rules out Hurst return to Shrewsbury

Paul Hurst took Shrewsbury from the lower end of League One to the play-off final in the space of 18 months. Photo: Express & Star

Three-car crash on A14 causes three miles of traffic

Over three miles of traffic along the A14 and Orwell Bridge have formed after one lane of traffic became blocked near the Copdock interchange. Picture: GREGG BROWN

How one small gesture by Ipswich Town fan Karl Fuller led to more than 500 tickets being donated

Ipswich Town fans watch the recent 1-1 draw with Preston at Portman Road. Photo: Steve Waller

Nsiala is more than just a footballer... his time in Vietnam offered a new perspective on life

Toto Nsiala, pictured in action against Queens Park Rangers. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Topic pages

Education Health
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide