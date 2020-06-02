E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Tourist industry in Suffolk hopes to save some of 2020 season, if it is safe

PUBLISHED: 07:30 03 June 2020

Places like Southwold are key for tourism in Suffolk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Places like Southwold are key for tourism in Suffolk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Suffolk tourism chiefs and business owners say the industry is desperate to get going and is optimistic that it can make something of the remainder of 2020.

Pete Waters of Visit East Anglia. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYPete Waters of Visit East Anglia. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Despite concerns a few months ago that businesses might not be able to trade until 2021, there are hopes that the easing of lockdown could help save the year for some.

Pete Waters, from Visit East Anglia, said: “The devolved Northern Ireland government has announced that self-catering accommodation can re-open from July 20, maybe hotels too, with the appropriate safety measures in place, and it would be good to get a date for England,” said Mr Waters.

“But we cannot risk a second spike. If that happens, and we go back into lockdown, it will be devastating.”

Alex Tarry, from holiday lettings company Best of Suffolk, said: “Whilst it’s impossible to say, I am sure the entire tourism industry in the region hopes we’ll be able to save at least part of the summer, not least as a lot of people will be in need of a break after this crisis.

Alex Tarry, Director of Best of Suffolk Picture: RUTH LEACHAlex Tarry, Director of Best of Suffolk Picture: RUTH LEACH

“For our part, once the Government guidance says it is safe, right and proper for us to do so, we will re-open our properties and welcome guests back to Suffolk to spend their money in our communities.

“However, we predict there will be a staged opening, probably with restrictions, such as ‘fallow’ periods between bookings, maybe restricted group sizes, we’ll have to wait and see.”

Harry Embleton, managing director at Air Manage Suffolk said the UK tourism industry could benefit from holidaymakers’ reluctance to go overseas.

“In my opinion international travel is not going to be in a reasonable state for at least a year,” said Mr Embleton.

“The domestic travel market will see quite an increase in demand perhaps even in the seasons when we usually lose it.”

In the meantime Mr Embleton said the company would be working with local people ensure all were happy with tourists returning.

“Guests need to know that houses are safe and the community needs to know that guests are well informed about what people are concerned about,” said Mr Embleton.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

‘Everyone is worried things are happening too quickly’: Suffolk coast’s fears on lockdown easing

The seafront in Southwold. More people have been returning to beaches after the lockdown was eased. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Investigation underway into cause of fire which destroyed five beach huts

The fire at Wrabness beach destroyed five beach huts and damaged two others, leaving owners devastated. Picture: MATT COLEMAN

‘Perfectly healthy’ father, 43, dies after being rushed to hospital with suspected coronavirus

John Chapman worked as a carer in Felixstowe for over a decade and dedicated many years of his life as the manager of Bluebird Care Home. Picture: CHAPMAN FAMILY

Rain at last! Days of unbroken sunshine to end with wet weather

Rain is on the way in Suffolk and Essex after weeks of warm weather Picture: CARL HARLOTT

Renowned Suffolk boutique to close two shops in ‘heartbreaking’ loss to high street

Collen and Clare will be closing its shops in Aldeburgh and Burnham Market as a result of coronavirus. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

‘Everyone is worried things are happening too quickly’: Suffolk coast’s fears on lockdown easing

The seafront in Southwold. More people have been returning to beaches after the lockdown was eased. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Investigation underway into cause of fire which destroyed five beach huts

The fire at Wrabness beach destroyed five beach huts and damaged two others, leaving owners devastated. Picture: MATT COLEMAN

‘Perfectly healthy’ father, 43, dies after being rushed to hospital with suspected coronavirus

John Chapman worked as a carer in Felixstowe for over a decade and dedicated many years of his life as the manager of Bluebird Care Home. Picture: CHAPMAN FAMILY

Rain at last! Days of unbroken sunshine to end with wet weather

Rain is on the way in Suffolk and Essex after weeks of warm weather Picture: CARL HARLOTT

Renowned Suffolk boutique to close two shops in ‘heartbreaking’ loss to high street

Collen and Clare will be closing its shops in Aldeburgh and Burnham Market as a result of coronavirus. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Man faces trial over aggravated burglary and wounding

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after van crashes into house

Essex Police are attending a collision in Chantry Close, Clacton, after a van drove into a house and two men have been arrested, one of them on suspicion of attempted murder. PicturE: GOOGLE MAPS

Tourist industry in Suffolk hopes to save some of 2020 season, if it is safe

Places like Southwold are key for tourism in Suffolk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Young man in hospital with life threatening injuries after being stabbed

Chelmer Park, where a young man was stabbed in Chelmsford last night. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Road closure and ‘Keep Left’ signs coming in as Ipswich eases lockdown

Keep Left signs will be introduced on pedestrian areas like Tavern Street. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24