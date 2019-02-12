‘Still not good enough’ - Suffolk authorities cannot support latest Sizewell C plans

How Sizewell C would appear from the beach at Sizewell Picture: EDF ENERGY Archant

Suffolk authorities have again rejected proposals for the county’s new multibillion pound nuclear power station - telling energy bosses their plans are still not good enough to support.

Members of the Therberton and Eastbridge Action Group on Sizewell (TEAGS), B1122 Action Group and Minsmere Levels Stakeholder Group have raised concerns about the propsoals Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Members of the Therberton and Eastbridge Action Group on Sizewell (TEAGS), B1122 Action Group and Minsmere Levels Stakeholder Group have raised concerns about the propsoals Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Councils say they have been frustrated by the lack of detail in EDF Energy’s latest Sizewell C consultation and urged the company to work with them to show the project’s benefits can still outweigh its disadvantages.

Responding today to the consultation, Suffolk County Council and Suffolk Coastal District Council said that while they support the principle of a new power station they were disappointed EDF Energy’s plans did not contain as much detail as hoped.

EDF launched phase three of its consultation on January 4 including details of a two villages A12 bypass to mitigate against the effects of construction traffic; a Theberton bypass and a link road between Yoxford and Sizewell. It also featured further details on the revised accommodation campus for 2,400 workers at Eastbridge, two park and rides in Wickham Market and Darsham and a freight management facility at Seven Hills, near Ipswich.

The £14 billion project is expected to create thousands of jobs and bring around £100m to the economy during construction.

Jim Crawford, Sizewell C project development director at EDF Energy Picture: EDF ENERGY Jim Crawford, Sizewell C project development director at EDF Energy Picture: EDF ENERGY

But Suffolk councils say they have been left with grave concerns about the potential impact on roads, tourism and the surrounding landscape, which includes RSPB Minsmere and the Suffolk Coast and Heaths AONB, and claim much more information is needed to resolve their fears.

SCC councillor Richard Smith, vice-chairman of the Sizewell C Joint Local Authorities Group (JLAG),said: “This is a very special part of Suffolk and to compromise that in the way they are planning, with a 10-12 year construction, is filling many local people with grave concern, if not horror.

“We need to do everything we can to mitigate some of that and yet we have not had enough detail.”

JLAG’s response highlights more than a dozen key concerns, including:

EDF has held many consultation events Picture: EDF EDF has held many consultation events Picture: EDF

• Transport plans

• Impact on the AONB

• Ecological effect on RSPB Mnsmere

• Increase from 6,100-8,500 workers and the impact on housing markets

JLAG vice-chairman Richard Smith called for more inforamtion Picture; SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL JLAG vice-chairman Richard Smith called for more inforamtion Picture; SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL

• How to deliver employment opportunities for local people

• Mitigating adverse socio-economic impacts

• How to create a legacy of benefits

JLAG chairman and SCDC councillor Geoff Holdcroft said transport was the “big one”.

JLAG chairman Geoff Holdcroft Picture: SIMON BALLARD JLAG chairman Geoff Holdcroft Picture: SIMON BALLARD

“Our clear preference from day one was that we wanted to see the majority of material come to the site by sea,” he added. “So we are really disappointed they’ve ruled out the marine-led strategy and we want to see all the evidence why.”

Mr Smith said highways officers had been given “nowhere near the information they require” to test EDF’s road transport plans.

The councils raised particular concerns over EDF’s park and ride proposals for Wickham Market, which included possible improvements to a stretch of rural roads, including the single track Glevering bridge. Mr Holdcroft labelled the suggestion “absolutely bonkers”.

While the councillors stressed they had no power to force EDF to provide the information, they called on the energy firm to work with them to find ways to “avoid, mitigate or compensate” for the problems so that the “advantages outweigh the disadvantages”.

Having already requested more information, when responding to phase two of the consultation in January 2017, the councillors said there was “still much work to be done”.

Mr Smith said the communities he represented felt there needed to be a further stage of consultation, due to the lack of information proposed so far, though he admitted the councils had no power to insist EDF did that.

Although the final decision will be made by the Planning Inspectorate, the councillors claimed their influence still carried weight.

Mr Holdcroft suggested EDF would be “foolish” to apply for permission without greater support from the councils.

An EDF spokesman noted the councils’ response and said the company was pleased they continued to support Sizewell C in principle.

“As recognised in the local authorities East Suffolk Business Plan, Sizewell C provides a huge opportunity for growing the East Suffolk economy,” the spokesman added.

“At the peak of the construction, some 5,600 people will be employed at the site, with 900 people employed when the station is operating. The high skilled, well paid jobs offered by Sizewell will provide a boost in skills, education and the local economy for years to come.

“We will continue to work with the local authorities and a wide range of partners to maximise the economic benefit Sizewell C offers the region.”

EDF Energy’s stage 3 consultation closes on Friday 29 March 2019. Visit its website to take part.