Suffolk cruise line Fred. Olsen to retire two ‘much loved’ ships

PUBLISHED: 19:00 22 August 2020

Fred Olsen is retiring ships Boudicca and Black Watch as as it welcomes new vessels – Bolette and Borealis – into its fleet. Pictured: Black Watch in Eidfjord, Norway Picture: FRED OLSEN

Fred Olsen is retiring ships Boudicca and Black Watch as as it welcomes new vessels – Bolette and Borealis – into its fleet. Pictured: Black Watch in Eidfjord, Norway Picture: FRED OLSEN

A Suffolk-based cruise line has announced it is retiring two ships – Boudicca and Black Watch – after purchasing two new ships earlier this summer.

Fred Olsen is retiring ships Boudicca and Black Watch as as it welcomes new vessels � Bolette and Borealis � into its fleet. Pictured: Boudicca cruising Picture: FRED OLSENFred Olsen is retiring ships Boudicca and Black Watch as as it welcomes new vessels � Bolette and Borealis � into its fleet. Pictured: Boudicca cruising Picture: FRED OLSEN

Fred. Olsen said the ships will be retired as it welcomes new vessels – Bolette and Borealis – into its fleet.

The new ships will take over the existing itineraries of the old vessels when cruising begins again.

The change will increase the cruise lines overall capacity by around 30%.

Peter Deer, managing director, said: “I am pleased to say we are now at the stage of finalising our back in the water plans and we are very excited to be doing this with two new vessels within our fleet.

“While we are still looking at a number of options for Boudicca and Black Watch, what we do know is that they won’t resume sailing with us when we do start to cruise again.

“We know that these ships are much loved among our guests, as indeed they are by us, but it is time to evolve and look ahead to a long and bright future for Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines.

“We will soon be revealing more details on our plans to resume sailing again, but in the meantime we hope many of you will join us on our virtual farewell cruises to see our two ships off in style.”

Guests who had booked cruises on Boudicca or Black Watch will automatically have their booking transferred to the same cruise on the new vessels. Customers will be contacted with the final details in the coming weeks.

The virtual cruises will be held for two weeks, starting from August 24.

Earlier this month it emerged that Fred. Olsen had made around 70 staff redundant as part of a head office restructure brought on by Covid-19.

Towards the end of June the cruise line employed “around 220” staff at its head office but at the beginning of August a spokeswoman confirmed the number was now closer to 150.

