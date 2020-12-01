Debenhams at risk after Arcadia group collapses

Debenhams in Ipswich has Arcadia outlets in store. Picture CHARLOTTE BOND Charlotte Bond

A rescue deal for department store chain Debenhams could collapse because Arcadia went into administration – putting two prominent Suffolk stores at risk.

Debenhams at the Arc shopping centre in Bury St Edmunds is now thought to be at risk after the collapse of Arcadia Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Debenhams at the Arc shopping centre in Bury St Edmunds is now thought to be at risk after the collapse of Arcadia Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

JD Sports is expected to withdraw its bid for the department store chain which has been in administration since April.

If another buyer is not found the 242-year-old chain could be wound down putting stores in Ipswich, Colchester and Bury St Edmunds at risk.

Arcadia’s brands, including Miss Selfridge and Topshop, are sold in Debenham stores and the retail empire’s collapse is reportedly a factor in JD Sports’ decision to pull out.

Between Debenhams and Arcadia nearly 30,000 jobs are at risk nationally.

Debenhams has already cut 6,500 jobs since May including around 70 in East Anglia , who were allegedly made redundant while muted on a conference call.

Commenting on Arcadia’s collapse, Ian Grabiner, the firm’s chief executive, said: “This is an incredibly sad day for all of our colleagues as well as our suppliers and our many other stakeholders.

“The impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, including the forced closure of our stores for prolonged periods, has severely impacted on trading across all of our brands.

“Throughout this immensely challenging time our priority has been to protect jobs and preserve the financial stability of the group in the hope that we could ride out the pandemic and come out fighting on the other side.

“Ultimately, however, in the face of the most difficult trading conditions we have ever experienced, the obstacles we encountered were far too severe.”

What outlets does Arcadia have in the region?

Burton

• Haverhill

• Felixstowe

Dorothy Perkins

• Felixstowe

• Bury St Edmunds (Debenhams)

• Ipswich (Debenhams)

• Haverhill

• Beccles (Beales)

Miss Selfridge

• Ipswich (Debenhams)

• Bury St Edmunds (Debenhams)

• Colchester (Debenhams)

Topman & Topshop

• Ipswich

• Bury St Edmunds

• Colchester

Wallis

• Ipswich (Debenhams)

• Bury St Edmunds (Debenhams)