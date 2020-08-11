E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

‘You could hear somebody crying’ – Debenhams makes 20 staff redundant via conference call

PUBLISHED: 16:50 11 August 2020 | UPDATED: 17:17 11 August 2020

Debenhams, Arc shopping centre at Bury St Edmunds where it is alleged 20 staff have been made redundant. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Debenhams, Arc shopping centre at Bury St Edmunds where it is alleged 20 staff have been made redundant. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Archant

Debenhams has allegedly made 20 staff redundant at its Bury St Edmunds store via conference call – just two months after it did the same to employees in Ipswich.

A now-former employee – who asked not to be named – worked at the store in the Arc Shopping Centre since it opened 11 years ago, but was made redundant over the phone at 10am this morning.

Debenhams refused to confirm or deny the figure of 20 staff in Bury but did today announce swathing job cuts across the UK.

The former employee said: “Last night I had an email saying: ‘I’m inviting you to a conference call at 10am tomorrow’.“20 of us went on the conference call – but I think there were a couple that didn’t bother – and we were told: ‘The company is in administration, there is no money and your contract is terminated on Friday 14’.

MORE: Debenhams makes 40 staff redundant in Ipswich and Colchester ‘by conference call’

“I think we can apply to the government for redundancy, but there is no money from the administrators and we probably won’t get any accrued holiday pay.”

“He read out some frequently asked questions, and then at the end he said: ‘Has anybody got any questions?’.

“You could hear somebody crying and everybody stayed silent. It was horrible.

You may also want to watch:

“There’s no need to treat people like that. You know if we had just been taken into the office, you know, face-to-face.

“But we had to dial in. It’s my money, my phone call and it just grates on you a bit.

“I enjoyed my 11 years there. It’s not about putting clothes on hangers, it’s about the people you work with.

“It was a very strong team. We’re gonna miss each other more than anything, but we’ll stay in touch because we had such a strong bond.”

Back in June, Debenhams allegedly made 40 people redundant from its Ipswich and Colchester stores, also via a conference call.

MORE: Counties’ job losses mount as bleak fallout from crisis begins to emerge

A spokesman for Debenhams said that as the company is in administration employees are not entitled to holiday pay or notice. She added that those affected will receive statutory redundancy payments.

The company also provided a statement. It said: “We have successfully reopened 124 stores, post-lockdown, and these are currently trading ahead of management expectations. At the same time, the trading environment is clearly a long way from returning to normal and we have to ensure our store costs are aligned with realistic expectations.

“Those colleagues affected by redundancy have been informed and we are very grateful to them for their service and commitment to Debenhams. Such difficult decisions are being taken by many retailers right now, and we will continue to take all necessary steps to give Debenhams every chance of a viable future.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

First plans submitted for 99 new homes near Clacton

Plans for 99 new homes to the north of Clacton have been submitted to Tendring District Council Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Suffolk cases fall in new coronavirus infection data as regional ‘R’ value drops

The latest weekly coronavirus infection rates show a fall in Suffolk, according to public health data. Woodbridge shoppers wear their masks in public, as it is now compulsory to wear a mask in shops Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Children taken to hospital after suspected chemical leak at Suffolk holiday park

Emergency services responded to an incident involving hazardous chemicals at Carlton Meres Holiday Park, near Saxmundham Picture: GEMMA JARVIS

Car driver doing donuts in Tesco car park at 1am ‘faces £400 in fines’

The car was seized in the car park of Stowmarket Tesco. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Couple launch new Suffolk bakery

Zoe and Tristan Hasler ran The Barn Cafe at Alder Carr Farm for five years. Now they are running a bakery from the site supplying the farm shop and with collection available every week Picture: Harry Engles

Most Read

First plans submitted for 99 new homes near Clacton

Plans for 99 new homes to the north of Clacton have been submitted to Tendring District Council Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Suffolk cases fall in new coronavirus infection data as regional ‘R’ value drops

The latest weekly coronavirus infection rates show a fall in Suffolk, according to public health data. Woodbridge shoppers wear their masks in public, as it is now compulsory to wear a mask in shops Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Children taken to hospital after suspected chemical leak at Suffolk holiday park

Emergency services responded to an incident involving hazardous chemicals at Carlton Meres Holiday Park, near Saxmundham Picture: GEMMA JARVIS

Car driver doing donuts in Tesco car park at 1am ‘faces £400 in fines’

The car was seized in the car park of Stowmarket Tesco. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Couple launch new Suffolk bakery

Zoe and Tristan Hasler ran The Barn Cafe at Alder Carr Farm for five years. Now they are running a bakery from the site supplying the farm shop and with collection available every week Picture: Harry Engles

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘Thick smoke everywhere’: House severely damaged as tumble dryer catches fire

Firefighters said the Gainsborough Road house was well alight when they arrived. Picture: MARK LANGFORD

LOOK: Lorry hits house, leaving busy road closed

Essex Police closed the B1033 after a lorry hit a house on the road. Picture: Alex Nicolic

Man, 32, denies child sex assault charges

Ross Smith entered not guilty pleas to four charges at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

‘He’s my Virgil van Dijk’ - former Town loanee Mohsni makes surprise return to English football

Former Ipswich Town player Bilel Mohsni is back in English football. Picture: ASHLEY PICKERING

Fixtures for 2020/21 set to be revealed next week as Town line up Premier friendlies

Ipswich Town are set to learn their 2020/21 League One fixtures next week. Photo: Archant