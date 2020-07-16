E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Store staff offer online demos to customers buying appliances

PUBLISHED: 11:05 17 July 2020

A Hughes adviser giving a demonstration as part of the new ‘Shop Live’ initiative Picture: HUGHES ELECTRICAL

Hughes Electrical

An electrical retailer is using technology to enable its customers to experience appliance demonstrations from the comfort of their own homes.

A Hughes adviser giving a demonstration as part of the new 'Shop Live' initiative Picture: HUGHES ELECTRICAL

Lowestoft-based Hughes Electrical has launched ‘Shop Live’ on its website to enable shoppers to view its products and talk to advisers via a live video chat if they want between 10am and 8pm.

The adviser can talk about the product they are interested in, answer any questions and even go out onto the shop floor to show and demonstrate an item.

The advisers are based at Hughes’ largest store in Hall Road, Norwich, where more than 1,000 items are on display.

Hughes chairman Robert Hughes said many customers would be reluctant to travel because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The coronavirus has meant we needed to quickly adapt the way we do business by making life as easy and safe as possible for our customers,” he said.

“Shop Live enables customers, throughout the UK, to talk to advisers without needing to travel to one of our stores - and then knowing they can have any product delivered to their home.”

Feedback on the service has been “overwhelmingly positive”, he said. “Televisions, appliances, laptops and vacuum cleaners have been particularly popular,” he said.

