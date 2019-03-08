Partly Cloudy

Family-run town jewellers to close doors

PUBLISHED: 12:36 16 May 2019 | UPDATED: 12:36 16 May 2019

Stag and Doe Doe jewellers in Sudbury. Phil Zelley is pictured.

Archant

A family-run jewellers in Sudbury has announced it will shut its doors at the end of next month.

Philip and Danielle Zelley of Stag & Doe PICTURE: Stag & DoePhilip and Danielle Zelley of Stag & Doe PICTURE: Stag & Doe

Stag and Doe Jewellers will be closing its North Street shop in the town at the end of June, according to owner Philip Zelley.

Mr Zelley, who runs the business with wife Danielle and son Milo, said on Facebook that he will be returning to his family business in Bishop's Stortford.

"It is with great sadness that we are announcing that we are closing Stag and Doe at the end of June," he said.

Philip, Danielle and Mylo Zelley outside Stag & Doe in Sudbury PICTURE: Stag & DoePhilip, Danielle and Mylo Zelley outside Stag & Doe in Sudbury PICTURE: Stag & Doe

"We would like to take this opportunity to thank all our clients and friends we have made over the years.

"As many of you know jewellery is in my blood and I am not saying goodbye to the trade I love, I will be returning to my family business Zelley in Bishop's Stortford.

"So if you do have any jewellery needs I hope to be able to help you in the future."

