Enteries are open for the 2019 Suffolk Business Awards!

Have your cake and eat it: Suffolk bakery develops new 100-calorie bars

PUBLISHED: 11:33 22 February 2019 | UPDATED: 12:30 22 February 2019

Andy Barwick, from the Wicked Cake Company in Haverhill Picture: THE WICKED CAKE COMPANY

Archant

A family-owned Suffolk bakery has sliced the calories in its new cake range to meet healthy eating campaign guidelines.

The reduced sugar cake bars from the Wicked Cake Company, in Haverhill, contain less than 100-calories per slice – and are also low in saturated fat and salt.

The bakery has extended its range of portion controlled individually wrapped cakes to include four new bars which are compliant with the Schools and NHS (CQUIN) standards.

The new products of Chocolate, Vanilla, Blackcurrant and Apple, and Banana flavours were also designed to help parents give their children a lunchbox snack without all the calories.

A recent report by the Nuffield Trust and the Association for Young People’s Health (AYPH) shows that young people aged between 10 and 24 in the UK now experience worse health and wellbeing outcomes than those in many other similar countries.

The report revealed the UK has the highest rates of obesity for 15 to 19-year-olds among 14 comparator countries in Europe.

Andy Barwick, managing director, said: “With all of the concerns of identifying what snacks are suitable for children, these products were developed to comply with the health campaign guidelines of children only having two 100-calorie snacks each day, making them ideal for school catering and NHS patient feeding where calorie reduction is an issue.”

The new cake range is now available. For more information or to view the range, visit www.wickedcake.co.uk

