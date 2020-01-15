E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Sisters 'overwhelmed' as their Suffolk fedora gets royal seal of approval

PUBLISHED: 11:30 15 January 2020

Sudbury sisters Alice Leet-Cook & Rosie Turner, founders of fashion brand Hicks & Brown, who made a Suffolk fedora worn by the Duchess of Cambridge Picture: SYLVAIN HOMO

Sudbury sisters Alice Leet-Cook & Rosie Turner, founders of fashion brand Hicks & Brown, who made a Suffolk fedora worn by the Duchess of Cambridge Picture: SYLVAIN HOMO

Sylvain Homo (www.sylvain-homo.com)

Two sisters have expressed their delight after the Duchess of Cambridge crowned her pre-birthday celebrations by stepping out wearing a Suffolk fedora.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at Sandringham, with the duchess wearing a Suffolk fedora Picture: PRESS ASSOCIATIONThe Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at Sandringham, with the duchess wearing a Suffolk fedora Picture: PRESS ASSOCIATION

The navy blue hat - worn by the duchess as she attended a church service in Sandringham ahead of her 38th birthday - was from a fashion label started by the sisters in Sudbury.

Alice Leet-Cook and Rosie Turner launched Hicks & Brown back in 2014, fired on by a mutual passion for design and textiles.

MORE - Fit for a duchess - earrings designed in Suffolk enjoy sparkling Royal outing

They decided to incorporate the name of their family home - Hicks Farm - into the brand and set about creating pieces suitable for town and country.

The sisters describe their hats as "one of a kind, meticulously hand finished in our Suffolk HQ".

Hicks & Brown's Suffolk fedora, worn by a model Picture: SYLVAIN HOMOHicks & Brown's Suffolk fedora, worn by a model Picture: SYLVAIN HOMO

The fashion decision by the duchess, who is known for her championing British designers, is a coup for the brand.

The Duchess of Cambridge wore a Suffolk Fedora in Navy with Pheasant Feather Wrap from the sisters' collection.

"We are incredibly honoured that the Duchess of Cambridge chose to wear one of our Fedoras this weekend," said the sisters.

"We've been overwhelmed by the response to it over the last 24 hours, with orders and interest in our brand coming from all over the world. Such a special moment and career highlight for us, something we certainly won't be forgetting any time soon."

The sisters say they were inspired by their mother, a renowned dressmaker and designer, who instilled in them a life-long love of design and textiles.

The sisters left the countryside to embark on careers in London, but both maintained their connection with the countryside, and particularly equestrian and country sports.

Their collections include signature pieces created to work well within both the town, and country and lifestyle, and include their "hugely popular" fedora hats and line of hand-crafted accessories.

The fedoras are made from 100% wool felt, and are designed to look timeless.

Hicks & Brown has also been worn by Sophie Duchess of Wessex, who favoured the same Suffolk Fedora as Kate, but in camel.

She has been spotted sporting hers on a number of occasions and outings with the Queen.

The brand features at events throughout the year with the sisters' pop up shop, and their fedoras are stocked by more than 80 stores across the UK.

