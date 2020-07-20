E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Business Awards Advert

Rise in workers on furlough could suggest ‘lack of confidence’ in economy

PUBLISHED: 05:30 21 July 2020

Shoppers are returning to Ipswich's town centre but more workers are now on furlough Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Shoppers are returning to Ipswich's town centre but more workers are now on furlough Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

The number of workers on furlough across Suffolk has rocketed this month as 11,600 more people are registered for the government scheme during than last month.

In June there were a total of 85,700 people registered on the Job Retention Scheme (JRS) in Suffolk, but that number has risen to 97,300 in July.

The government scheme pays 80% of worker’s wages up to £2,500 and will be phased out from September before coming to an end in October.

On average, 30% of the 332,800 workers in the county are on furlough with Bury St Edmunds and Waveney seeing the biggest monthly increases of 8% respectively.

In Ipswich there are now 15,200 people on furlough, 15,800 in Bury St Edmunds and 12,800 in Central Suffolk and North Ipswich.

In South Suffolk and Suffolk Coastal there are 12,300 workers on the scheme in each constituency, 15,900 in West Suffolk and 13,900 in Waveney.

Ipswich has seen the lowest increase over the month with just a 2% rise.

You may also want to watch:

James Lay, business advisor and partner at Larking Gowen, said he is surprised by the rise in claims as there is just ‘no logic’ to the numbers.

“These figures ought not to be new people as the cut off for the scheme was some weeks ago in June,” he explained.

“I would have expected as bars and retailers reopened there would be a fall in furlough numbers as more staff are employed but perhaps it is businesses who want to make use of the scheme before October when the charges will occur.

“It shows there is perhaps a lack of confidence in the economy.”

Chris Starkie, chief executive of New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership, said he was not surprised by the latest figures.

Mr Starkie said: “Not every company chose to furlough staff straight away, but as trading conditions have become difficult more will have opted to take advantage of the scheme.

“While we have seen a number of redundancies announced in the past few weeks, consultation periods mean we may not see the impact of further job losses until later this summer or even the autumn.

“Following the reopening of the High Street in early July and the wider easing of lockdown, we would expect to see number of people on furlough reduce over the coming months. Also, although the furlough scheme continues until the autumn, firms will have to make a contribution towards workers’ wages, making it less attractive.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Woman in her 40s dies in Long Melford crash

Police officers, ambulance and fire crews were called to the scene on the A134 in Long Melford last night.Picture: SUDBURY FIRE STATION

Suffolk’s coronavirus infection rate falls below pre-lockdown levels

The coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk has fallen again Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA

Woman woke up to find would-be burglar in her bedroom

The attempted burglary happened in The Vineway in Harwich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Why is this magical village one of the most photographed on Instagram?

Lavenham was number 15 in a Top 20 chart polled for most popular places in Britain clocking up 44,540 hits on the social media site. Picture: NICK FOWLER/INSTAGRAM

Community pay respects after woman dies in Long Melford crash

Reverend Matthew Lawson, rector at Long Melford Holy Trinity Church, said his thoughts and prayers were with all those involved in the fatal collision. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Most Read

Woman in her 40s dies in Long Melford crash

Police officers, ambulance and fire crews were called to the scene on the A134 in Long Melford last night.Picture: SUDBURY FIRE STATION

Suffolk’s coronavirus infection rate falls below pre-lockdown levels

The coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk has fallen again Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA

Woman woke up to find would-be burglar in her bedroom

The attempted burglary happened in The Vineway in Harwich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Why is this magical village one of the most photographed on Instagram?

Lavenham was number 15 in a Top 20 chart polled for most popular places in Britain clocking up 44,540 hits on the social media site. Picture: NICK FOWLER/INSTAGRAM

Community pay respects after woman dies in Long Melford crash

Reverend Matthew Lawson, rector at Long Melford Holy Trinity Church, said his thoughts and prayers were with all those involved in the fatal collision. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Rise in workers on furlough could suggest ‘lack of confidence’ in economy

Shoppers are returning to Ipswich's town centre but more workers are now on furlough Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Demand for designer’s hand-crafted jewellery remains strong through lockdown

Emily Mortimer and Meghan Markle Picture: RACHEL EDGE/PA IMAGES

Community pay respects after woman dies in Long Melford crash

Reverend Matthew Lawson, rector at Long Melford Holy Trinity Church, said his thoughts and prayers were with all those involved in the fatal collision. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Ipswich’s Midnight Walk to go ahead this year – with a twist

The St Elizabeth Hospice Midnight Walk will be going ahead this year with a twist Picture: ST ELIZABETH HOSPICE

Scientists in Essex say study into bisexual men ‘reshapes our entire understanding’

Scientists from Essex University have quashed claims bisexual men 'do not exist' Picture: UNIVERSITY OF ESSEX