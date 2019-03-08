Partly Cloudy

Suffolk pubs ready to wow the competition in Great British Pub Awards

PUBLISHED: 16:31 08 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:31 08 July 2019

Jemima Withey owner of the Turks Head at Hasketon Picture: GREGG BROWN

Two of Suffolk's top pubs are preparing to battle some of the top establishments in the country after being nominated for the Great British Pub Awards.

The Turks Head, in Hasketon, has just been named Best Pub in Suffolk. Picture: GREGG BROWNThe Turks Head, in Hasketon, has just been named Best Pub in Suffolk. Picture: GREGG BROWN

The Turks Head at Hasketon and the Unruly Pig in Bromeswell have amassed five nominations between them for this year's prestigious awards.

The Turks Head has nominations in the Best Garden and Best Free House categories while Dave Wall from the Unruly Pig is nominated in the Best Chef category.

Last month Mr Wall was named best Pub Restaurant Chef at the Gastropub awards.

Both Suffolk entrants will then be going head to head in the Best for Wine category.

Dave Wall has been nominated for Best Chef Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNDave Wall has been nominated for Best Chef Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Hundreds of pubs from across the country entered this year's awards with entrants going through two rounds of judging to earn a nomination.

Neither pub are strangers to success having both been named finalists in a number of categories at last year's competition.

Though neither pub picked up an award on that occasion Suffolk did have a winning representative in the form of The Stillery from Bury St Edmunds which won the Best Spirits Bar award.

You may also want to watch:

"What a coup for Suffolk that we have two great pubs in so many categories," said Brendan Padfield, owner of the Unruly Pig.

"It's been such a rollercoaster since we re-opened but I now feel so proud of what head chef, Dave Wall and the whole Unruly team have achieved - I just sit back and the kitchen and front of house teams do all the hard yards.

"They have made an old man oh so very happy.

"The very best of British luck to the Turk's Head and congratulations to them for being finalists too."

Two Suffolk pubs will be battling it out at the Great British Pub Awards 2019 Picture: GETTY IMAGES/iSTOCKPHOTOTwo Suffolk pubs will be battling it out at the Great British Pub Awards 2019 Picture: GETTY IMAGES/iSTOCKPHOTO

Jemima Withey, owner of The Turks Head, said: "We have been very lucky to get to the finals of the Great British Pub Awards every year since we reopened the pub in November 2014.

"This year we are blown away to get to the finals in three categories, especially in the Best Free House category.

"It is all down to the hard work of our team and the great support from our patrons."

Over the border in Essex, The Sun Inn in Dedham has also been nominated in the Best for Food category.

The results of the Great British Pub Awards will be announced at a ceremony at the Royal Lancaster Hotel on September 5.

