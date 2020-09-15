E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Paintings of horse racing greats up for auction

PUBLISHED: 10:51 15 September 2020 | UPDATED: 11:25 15 September 2020

The Bloody Shouldered Arabian by John Wootton which is up for sale through Cheffins Picture: CHEFFINS

The Bloody Shouldered Arabian by John Wootton which is up for sale through Cheffins Picture: CHEFFINS

cheffins

Paintings of some of the most famous horses in the history of British racing are set to go under the hammer.

Works by leading British sporting artists including Peter Tillemans, Francis Sartorious, John Wootton, Thomas Spencer and John Nost Sartorious are being offered up for sale for the first time in more than 100 years at Cheffins Autumn Sale on October 1.

The 20 paintings make up the core of a private collection initially begun in 1849 by John Dunn Gardner (1811 1903) of Denston Hall in Suffolk and later added to by his son Algernon Dunn Gardner (1853 1929).

MORE – Tractor dealership goes for growth after expanding into Kent and East Sussex

Cheffins partner Jonathan Law said it was “an increasingly rare opportunity to acquire fine sporting art long held in private hands of some of the most important and influential horses in the history of racing”.

Cheffins hopes the sale will attract interest from buyers around the world, as the collection features works by leading artists of the genre from the 18th and 19th century.

A highlight of the sale is a portrait of the stallion The Bloody Shouldered Arabian by John Wootton (1682 1764), with an estimated sale value of £30,000-50,000.

The colt – brought from Aleppo to England between 1719 and 1720 – was acquired by Edward Harley (1689 1741) and stabled at Welbeck Abbey. He became one of most coveted sires of the period.

You may also want to watch:

The sale will also include a small double portrait of Eclipse and Bucephalus by John Nost Sartorious (1759 1828), valued at around £4,000-6,000.

Eclipse was considered the greatest racehorse of all time and was the great, great grandson of The Darley Arabian, one of three dominant foundation sires of modern thoroughbred bloodstock.

Eclipse won all 18 races he was entered in and in 1771 – after a racing career of just 17 months – he was retired to stud because the lack of competition led to no one betting on rival horses.

Two works by John Wootton – one of a bay racehorse and one of a chestnut racehorse – also feature in the auction, with estimates of £40,000 - £60,000 and £70,000 - £100,000 respectively.

Another painting featured is by the Anglo Flemish sporting and topographical artist Peter Tillemans (1684-1734) of George I on Newmarket Heath in 1722, with an estimated worth of £40,000 - 60,000.

It is believed to have been commissioned by The Honorable Charles Colyear, later 2nd Earl of Portmore (1700-1785), who features in the painting riding alongside the king in a red coat. Flying Childers, led by a groom, is presented to the King for his inspection. The town of Newmarket features in the distance beyond the royal party.

Additional highlights of the collection include a picture of Babraham by Thomas Spencer, a painting of Waxy by Francis Sartorious, Matchem by William Shaw and Smolensko by John Nost Sartorious.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Frustration as Suffolk schools are hit by coronavirus testing ‘shambles’

Many people are struggling to get Covid tests Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Demolition of seafront beach chalets continuing

Work is continuing to demolish the concrete beach chalets on Jubilee Parade in Lowestoft. Pictures: Mick Howes

Town set to face £18m midfielder and World Cup winner in Fulham clash

Highly-rated midfielder Mario Lemina is set to make his Fulham debut against Ipswich Town in the Carabao Cup at Portman Road on Wednesday night Picture: PA SPORT

Terminally-ill woman urges people to ‘stop and think’ before abusing non-mask wearers

Siouxsie Ross is asking for more understanding for those who are unable to wear facemasks Picture: SIOUXSIE ROSS

New housing plans could see Suffolk village more than double in size

The new homes would be built in area marked on this picture Picture: DAVID HALLETT

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Frustration as Suffolk schools are hit by coronavirus testing ‘shambles’

Many people are struggling to get Covid tests Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Demolition of seafront beach chalets continuing

Work is continuing to demolish the concrete beach chalets on Jubilee Parade in Lowestoft. Pictures: Mick Howes

Town set to face £18m midfielder and World Cup winner in Fulham clash

Highly-rated midfielder Mario Lemina is set to make his Fulham debut against Ipswich Town in the Carabao Cup at Portman Road on Wednesday night Picture: PA SPORT

Terminally-ill woman urges people to ‘stop and think’ before abusing non-mask wearers

Siouxsie Ross is asking for more understanding for those who are unable to wear facemasks Picture: SIOUXSIE ROSS

New housing plans could see Suffolk village more than double in size

The new homes would be built in area marked on this picture Picture: DAVID HALLETT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Drivers left hundreds of pounds out of pocket as confusion continues over parking machine

Patricia Perry was fined for failing to pay at an Ipswich NCP car park after being left confused by the machine instructions. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man fractures multiple limbs in crash between motorcycle and car

The crash happened on the B1106 at Great Barton on Saturday, September 12. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Meet the Ipswich commuter who spends 2.5hrs a day litter picking on her way to work

Ruth Longhurst spends her morning commute litter picking in Ipswich Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Fuller Flavour: Bishop can be a star this season, but I’ve got plenty of concerns

Teddy Bishop scored and impressed against Wigan Picture: STEVE WALLER

‘They’ve got an abundance of top players’ – Taylor on tomorrow’s Carabao Cup test against Fulham

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert (right) and his assistant Stuart Taylor. Photo: Steve Waller