Suffolk hotel gets investment grant

Darren Clement and Jane Colby at the Hotel Katherine, Lowestoft Picture: PETER FROST Archant

The Victorian Hotel Katherine, in Lowestoft has been able to install double glazed windows with the help of a BEE Busines Energy Efficiency grant.

The ten bedroom hotel has modern facilities whilst maintaining the character of its Victoria heritage.

It has recently been awarded grant funding from the Business Energy Efficiency (BEE) Anglia project for the installation of double-glazed windows.

Following an independent energy audit, Hotel Katherine successfully applied for a grant of £5,600. The energy savings gained by implementing this project will amount to 4 tonnes of CO2e per year, plus cost savings of £750.

This will support future growth within the business, while working to protect the environment.

Proprietor Darren Clement, said: “We are very pleased to have received the funding which has helped us to reduce our carbon footprint and provide a better guest experience. It has allowed us to further invest in other energy saving projects such as efficient lighting and heating systems. We thank the BEEA team for guiding us on where we can work towards creating a greener business”

Councillor Richard Rout Cabinet Member for Environment and Public Protection at Suffolk County Council said:“I am delighted that we have been able to support Hotel Katherine to enhance their sustainability – both economically and environmentally. The independent audit has given them the assurance that these savings will be achieved.”

Grant funding is just one of the three core offers that the BEE Anglia project has available to help businesses reduce carbon and save money.

Businesses interested in any aspect of this service can find out more and register online (www.beeanglia.org) or call Groundwork on 01473 350370.