Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 16°C

min temp: 11°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Suffolk hotel gets investment grant

PUBLISHED: 16:07 05 November 2018

Darren Clement and Jane Colby at the Hotel Katherine, Lowestoft Picture: PETER FROST

Darren Clement and Jane Colby at the Hotel Katherine, Lowestoft Picture: PETER FROST

Archant

The Victorian Hotel Katherine, in Lowestoft has been able to install double glazed windows with the help of a BEE Busines Energy Efficiency grant.

The ten bedroom hotel has modern facilities whilst maintaining the character of its Victoria heritage.

It has recently been awarded grant funding from the Business Energy Efficiency (BEE) Anglia project for the installation of double-glazed windows.

Following an independent energy audit, Hotel Katherine successfully applied for a grant of £5,600. The energy savings gained by implementing this project will amount to 4 tonnes of CO2e per year, plus cost savings of £750.

This will support future growth within the business, while working to protect the environment.

Proprietor Darren Clement, said: “We are very pleased to have received the funding which has helped us to reduce our carbon footprint and provide a better guest experience. It has allowed us to further invest in other energy saving projects such as efficient lighting and heating systems. We thank the BEEA team for guiding us on where we can work towards creating a greener business”

Councillor Richard Rout Cabinet Member for Environment and Public Protection at Suffolk County Council said:“I am delighted that we have been able to support Hotel Katherine to enhance their sustainability – both economically and environmentally. The independent audit has given them the assurance that these savings will be achieved.”

Grant funding is just one of the three core offers that the BEE Anglia project has available to help businesses reduce carbon and save money.

Businesses interested in any aspect of this service can find out more and register online (www.beeanglia.org) or call Groundwork on 01473 350370.

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Praise for pubs and brewery boss as he calls time after 18 years

12:21 Sarah Chambers
Rooney Anand, chief executive of Greene King Picture: ADAM SMYTH

One of the ‘big beasts’ of the UK pubs and brewery industry has been praised by Suffolk business leaders as he prepared to step down next year after 14 years at the helm.

Greene King’s long-standing boss to step down

09:32 Jessica Hill
Rooney Anand

The boss of pub group Greene King is to call time on a near 14-year tenure at the helm after announcing plans to step down next spring.

Campaigners hit out at Stansted’s slick video campaign as ‘desperate eleventh hour attempt by spin doctors’

09:21 Jessica Hill
An aerial view of Stansted Airport. Picture: Stansted

A campaign group fighting Stansted Airport’s plans to be allowed to boost their passenger numbers have criticised the airport’s latest publicity campaign as “a complete distortion of the facts.”

Primark reports sales drop as a result of bad weather

08:30 Eleanor Pringle
Primark's new temporary store on St Stephens Street. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Budget fashion retailer Primark has seen sales drop in 2018, saying bad weather has hindered sales.

Poppy’s Pantry celebrates a decade of service

10:41 David Vincent
Poppy's Pantry, 10th birthday party at Melton, Woodbridge Picture: GEMMA GOTTS

The 10th Birthday celebration of wholefood and eco specialist Poppy’s Pantry, winner of the 2018 Suffolk Coastal Business & Community Awards for People Development, took place at Melton.

Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

Boy racer told ‘next time it’ll be loaded’ by man holding shotgun to his face

Paul Lambert was given a six-month suspended prison sentence at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Lambert wants a striker in January, but knows goal problem needs to be fixed before then

Freddie Sears sends Preston keeper Chris Maxwell the wrong way from the penalty spot. Photo: Steve Waller

Plans unveiled for the future of Saxmundham Railway Station

Firefighters tackle a blaze at Saxmundham railway station earlier this year Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Asylum seeker threatened after being accused of lying about age to attend school

Stoke High School Ormiston Academy, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

United Nations to visit Jaywick in poverty probe

Jaywick Sands, Essex Avenue, pictured before and after the work. Picture: ECC

Updated Burst water main affecting supply in villages on Suffolk/Essex border

Stoke by Nayland church Picture: SIMON TYE

Topic pages

Education Health
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide