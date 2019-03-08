E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Could you enter or nominate a Tourism Champion

A healthy breakfast and no chips at lunchtime for staff

PUBLISHED: 12:18 10 October 2019

Stoke by Nayland Hotel, Golf and Spa is introdcing a number of new initiatives focussing on staff wellbeing and mindfulness. Andrew Tokely trainee management accountant, Josh Avent Gallery restaurant manager and Stephen Young, head greenkeeper. Picture: STOKE BY NAYLAND HOTEL

Stoke by Nayland Hotel, Golf and Spa is introdcing a number of new initiatives focussing on staff wellbeing and mindfulness. Andrew Tokely trainee management accountant, Josh Avent Gallery restaurant manager and Stephen Young, head greenkeeper. Picture: STOKE BY NAYLAND HOTEL

Stoke By Nayland Hotel

Stoke by Nayland Hotel, Golf and Spa is introducing a new series of initiatives to help improve wellbeing for its staff.

Senior management members have been divided into small groups each focusing on a different aspect of staff welfare including wellbeing and mindfulness as well as how the team members interact with each other, guests and families staying in the hotel.

The first initiative to be put into place is wellbeing for around 240 staff. After internal research, the group working on the project headed by the hotel's management accountant, Andrew Tokley, have put together a plan of action starting with short term goals.

You may also want to watch:

Once established they will be working on various long term initiatives to be implemented over the coming months.

"In the short term we have looked at our team's eating habits aiming to increase their awareness of healthy foods and to encourage their intake," he said. "Staff meals at the hotel now reflect this with a healthy breakfast; no chips at lunchtime; a bowl of fresh fruit from our sister company, Boxford (Suffolk) Farms, in each office and fresh, chilled infused water."

Group commercial director Peter Osborne said; "Our philosophy is to ensure our staff are as happy as possible at work and that we have the very best teams across all sectors. Happy well trained teams are more confident and better versed to spend more time with hotel guests, so enhancing their experience."

Most Read

Three taken to hospital with one in serious condition after crash on A140

Emergency crews are at the scene of a major crash at the junction of the A140 and All Saints Road Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘There were flashing lights everywhere’ - residents in shock following suspected attempted murder

A police van in Fir Lane, Lowestoft, where a suspected attempted murder took place. Picture: Joseph Norton

A14 re-opens at Rougham after lorry crash

A westbound section of the A14 is closed as Suffolk police deal with a crash between two lorries Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

UPDATES as flooding hits roads across Suffolk

Amie Laws, 12, standing in floodwater in High Road West, Felixstowe which was closed because of the heavy rainfall Picture: ROSINA LAWS

Suffolk village to get UK’s fastest broadband in new trial

Openreach Engineer laying fibre in a duct as part of �2.5bn super-fast broadband programme.. Photo: Openreach.

Most Read

Three taken to hospital with one in serious condition after crash on A140

Emergency crews are at the scene of a major crash at the junction of the A140 and All Saints Road Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘There were flashing lights everywhere’ - residents in shock following suspected attempted murder

A police van in Fir Lane, Lowestoft, where a suspected attempted murder took place. Picture: Joseph Norton

A14 re-opens at Rougham after lorry crash

A westbound section of the A14 is closed as Suffolk police deal with a crash between two lorries Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

UPDATES as flooding hits roads across Suffolk

Amie Laws, 12, standing in floodwater in High Road West, Felixstowe which was closed because of the heavy rainfall Picture: ROSINA LAWS

Suffolk village to get UK’s fastest broadband in new trial

Openreach Engineer laying fibre in a duct as part of �2.5bn super-fast broadband programme.. Photo: Openreach.

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Triple murder probe: Brothers and friend had stab wounds to neck, inquest told

From L-R: Richard Booth and brothers Danny Gibson and Jason Gibson who were all killed in Colchester. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Argos to relocate Ipswich store

Argos, in Carr Street, Ipswich, is relocating. photo: Archant.

Furniture firm allegedly left disabled and elderly customers £80k out of pocket, court hears

David Waters leaving Suffolk Magistrates' Court at an earlier hearing Picture: ARCHANT

Police ‘aware’ of claims about dogging on Felixstowe seafront

Dogs are only allowed on Felixstowe beach at certain times of the year. Dogging usually happens at certain times of the night Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

A healthy breakfast and no chips at lunchtime for staff

Stoke by Nayland Hotel, Golf and Spa is introdcing a number of new initiatives focussing on staff wellbeing and mindfulness. Andrew Tokely trainee management accountant, Josh Avent Gallery restaurant manager and Stephen Young, head greenkeeper. Picture: STOKE BY NAYLAND HOTEL
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists