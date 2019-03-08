A healthy breakfast and no chips at lunchtime for staff

Stoke by Nayland Hotel, Golf and Spa is introdcing a number of new initiatives focussing on staff wellbeing and mindfulness.

Stoke by Nayland Hotel, Golf and Spa is introducing a new series of initiatives to help improve wellbeing for its staff.

Senior management members have been divided into small groups each focusing on a different aspect of staff welfare including wellbeing and mindfulness as well as how the team members interact with each other, guests and families staying in the hotel.

The first initiative to be put into place is wellbeing for around 240 staff. After internal research, the group working on the project headed by the hotel's management accountant, Andrew Tokley, have put together a plan of action starting with short term goals.

Once established they will be working on various long term initiatives to be implemented over the coming months.

"In the short term we have looked at our team's eating habits aiming to increase their awareness of healthy foods and to encourage their intake," he said. "Staff meals at the hotel now reflect this with a healthy breakfast; no chips at lunchtime; a bowl of fresh fruit from our sister company, Boxford (Suffolk) Farms, in each office and fresh, chilled infused water."

Group commercial director Peter Osborne said; "Our philosophy is to ensure our staff are as happy as possible at work and that we have the very best teams across all sectors. Happy well trained teams are more confident and better versed to spend more time with hotel guests, so enhancing their experience."