E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

House prices in Suffolk won’t see dramatic crash, say estate agents

PUBLISHED: 19:00 29 August 2020

The Office for Budget Responsibility has predicted a worst-case scenario of a 22% crash in house prices - but Suffolk estate agents say the county is likely to be insulated from the downturn. Picture:Getty Images/iStockphoto

The Office for Budget Responsibility has predicted a worst-case scenario of a 22% crash in house prices - but Suffolk estate agents say the county is likely to be insulated from the downturn. Picture:Getty Images/iStockphoto

© I-Wei Huang, All Rights Reserved

Estate agents say they are confident Suffolk will avoid a crash in house prices following the Covid-19 crisis - despite some predictions the value of homes could fall by as much as 22%.

The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) projected that house prices could fall by 22% before the end of 2021 in its worst-case scenario.

Its most optimistic scenario is that house prices will fall by 2% by the end of this year, before rapidly getting back on the same course as they were before Covid-19.

MORE: Look inside this stunning £1.75m modern barn conversion - including two silos

However Suffolk estate agents say that house prices in the county are likely to be insulated from any fall in prices, as the pandemic has changed what buyers want from a house.

Oliver Johnson, partner at Clarke & Simpson estate agents, said: “In my opinion, we are reasonably insulated from any considerable downturn in the property market.

“Because we’re not the values of London and the south-east, we still demonstrate good value for money.

“I don’t think that there will be a correction to that extent [22%] in the next six or 12 months – I can’t believe that is likely to happen for our area.

“I think what underpins it is the demand. And we’re still seeing pent up demand for property in our area.”

MORE: Is this £2.95m home the best Georgian house for sale in Suffolk?

You may also want to watch:

Tim Dansie, director at Jackson-Stops Ipswich office, also said he could “certainly not” see a crash coming in the property market.

Both Mr Johnson and Mr Dansie said that the pandemic had changed what buyers were looking for in homes.

They said that people who previously worked in London were now working from home more and therefore did not need to live so close to the capital.

“There is this patter of migration from town to the country,” Mr Dansie said.

“If anything, I could see property prices dropping in London but rising the countryside.

“That has been our experience so far this year.”

Their experiences are supported by data from Savills.

A survey of 550 buyers and sellers conducted in June found that 74% reassessed their work-life balance because of Covid-19.

The same survey found that the pandemic had greatly increased people’s desire to move home.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Cyclists told they could be trespassing if riding on footpaths after Griff Rhys Jones row

Griff Rhys Jones was infuriated by the cyclists who came through his garden on the Stour to Orwell Walk public footpath at high speeds during lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Revealed: Suffolk’s most expensive villages to buy a home

Kersey is the third most-expensive village to buy a home in in Suffolk, with an average house price of £624,457. Picture: Getty Images

Two crime scenes in place after ‘bags of human bones’ discovered in river

The bridge and area over the River Stour where suspected human remains were discovered Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

A14 closed for over five hours after serious crash between two lorries

The A14 closed after two lorries collided Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

‘Likely’ that parts of Suffolk will be hit by second coronavirus spike this winter

Experts have predicted when a second coronavirus wave could arrive in Suffolk (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Cyclists told they could be trespassing if riding on footpaths after Griff Rhys Jones row

Griff Rhys Jones was infuriated by the cyclists who came through his garden on the Stour to Orwell Walk public footpath at high speeds during lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Revealed: Suffolk’s most expensive villages to buy a home

Kersey is the third most-expensive village to buy a home in in Suffolk, with an average house price of £624,457. Picture: Getty Images

Two crime scenes in place after ‘bags of human bones’ discovered in river

The bridge and area over the River Stour where suspected human remains were discovered Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

A14 closed for over five hours after serious crash between two lorries

The A14 closed after two lorries collided Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

‘Likely’ that parts of Suffolk will be hit by second coronavirus spike this winter

Experts have predicted when a second coronavirus wave could arrive in Suffolk (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Crime scenes to remain for days as human bones murder probe continues

Forensic teams have been seen at the scene in Sudbury. Pictures: ELLA WILKINSON

Latest coronavirus infection rates show slight rise in cases – check the numbers in your area

The latest number of coronavirus cases in Suffolk has been revealed in weekly public health data. Woodbridge shoppers wear their masks (file photo) Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Forensics and river divers seen as murder probe into human bones discovery continues

Divers in the River Stour as the probe into the human bones discovery in Sudbury continues. Pictures: ELLA WILKINSON

Huge emergency response after incident in street

Mill Road in Haverhill was closed due to an incident. Picture: AARON LUCCARINI

House prices in Suffolk won’t see dramatic crash, say estate agents

The Office for Budget Responsibility has predicted a worst-case scenario of a 22% crash in house prices - but Suffolk estate agents say the county is likely to be insulated from the downturn. Picture:Getty Images/iStockphoto