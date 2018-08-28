Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Felixstowe-based logistics firm helps stage sporting events

PUBLISHED: 12:07 17 November 2018 | UPDATED: 13:13 17 November 2018

European freight specialists, Jordon, has been named as a finalist in the 2018 British International Freight Association Freight Service Awards.

Shortlisted in the European Logistics Award category, Jordon’s award entry showcases the company’s precision, planning and ability to continuously meet clients’ just-in-time logistics requirements throughout Europe and the UK.

Jon Swallow, director at Felixstowe-based Jordon says: “Being shortlisted in the European Logistics category is great news for all of us here at Jordon, as well as our European network of logistics partners.”

Jordon’s BIFA award entry highlights the work undertaken with clients that supply everything required in the erection of the temporary environments found at many of the world’s leading sporting and cultural occasions.

He added: “When you’re dealing with world-class events the show must go on. Our job is to get everything to its destination as agreed and on time.”

Service levels are key to the success of Jordon and are demonstrated through the ISO 9001:2015 quality standard achieved earlier this year, the company’s innovative market intelligence programme, the extension of its European road freight coverage and its increased flagship services to Holland, Belgium and Germany.

The BIFA Freight Service Awards, now in its 30th year, are recognised as one of the most prestigious in the freight industry.

With the awards ceremony taking place in London in January 2019, Jon Swallow added: “With so many great players involved across our industry, we’re delighted to be shortlisted and we’ve all got our fingers crossed for the final awards.”

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Video TV’s Chris Packham joins fight against huge substation in Suffolk beauty spot

07:35 Andrew Hirst
TV presenter Chris Packham, pictured at RSPB Minsmere ahead of 2016's Springwatch series, has made a video backing the Save Our Sandlings campaign Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

TV naturalist Chris Packham has called on energy bosses to “work harder” to avoid building a massive substation in a “beautiful” Suffolk habitat.

Felixstowe-based logistics firm helps stage sporting events

12:07 David Vincent

European freight specialists, Jordon, has been named as a finalist in the 2018 British International Freight Association Freight Service Awards.

Could you be one of the faces of Colchester?

11:02 David Vincent
Colchester photographer Sophie Skipper, who wants you to become one of the Faces of Colchester on Small Business Saturday, December 1, 2018 Picture: SOPHIE SKIPPER

Award winning Colchester photographer Sophie Skipper, is celebrating her recognition as a Small Business 100 and is asking local people to join the celebrations by taking part in a unique showcase of the people of Colchester.

Work begins on £10m wind farm base in Harwich

Yesterday, 15:47 Jessica Hill
Breaking the ground at the site of the Galloper Operations & Maintenance Base are (from left): Colin Garrod (Contracts Manager, Jackson Civil Engineering Group), Daren Taylor (GM, Harwich International Port), Guy Middleton (GM, Galloper), Zoe Fairley (Cabinet Member for Investment and Growth, Tendring District Council) and James Wilson (Director and GM, RG Carter). Picture: Galloper

A ground-breaking ceremony was held at Harwich International Port today to mark the start of construction of the £10 million operations & maintenance (O&M) base for Galloper Offshore Wind Farm.

Suffolk presence of one of the county’s biggest employers is at stake in Brexit negotiations

Yesterday, 14:15 Jessica Hill
Philips Avent in Glemsford. General manager, Walter Mattis and Pauline Sparkes (pic taken in 2014).

A multinational company which employs around 600 people in Glemsford could relocate out of the UK if Theresa May’s plans are rejected and Britain opts for a hard Brexit.

Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

Firefighters save thatched cottage after serious chimney fire

Most of the thatched roof is undamaged by fire Picture:MARIAM GHAEMI

What is the riskiest road in Suffolk?

Noriwch Road has been been ranked as one of the east of England's most risky roads Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Video TV’s Chris Packham joins fight against huge substation in Suffolk beauty spot

TV presenter Chris Packham, pictured at RSPB Minsmere ahead of 2016's Springwatch series, has made a video backing the Save Our Sandlings campaign Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Heartbroken salon owner ‘gutted’ as hundreds of pounds of stock stolen in break-in

Eleanor Mann's business was hit by thieves this week Picture: CHARLES MANN

‘He needs to relax himself’ – Skuse agrees Chambers has taken on too much as captain

Cole Skuse and Luke Chambers reflect on the 2-0 hoem defeat to QPR. Photo: Steve Waller

Passenger arrested after knife found in bag on train

Picture: NEIL PERRY

Topic pages

Education Health
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide