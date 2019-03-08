Partly Cloudy

Stowmarket firm bids to beat 'hard Brexit' port delays by securing 'trusted trader' status

PUBLISHED: 11:20 22 July 2019 | UPDATED: 11:20 22 July 2019

Muntons malt being delivered to the Port of Felixstowe Picture: DHL

DHL

A Suffolk manufacturer has secured a special status with customs in a bid to ward off issues at channel ports in the event of a hard Brexit.

Stowmarket-based malt firm Muntons said its new Authorised Economic Operator (AEO) status through HM Revenue and Customs was "an important achievement" as uncertainty continues over Brexit.

The standard, which comes into force on July 1, 2019, is recognised across the UK and Europe, and is designed to introduce security measures to safeguard goods passing through the international supply chain.

The aim is to prevent smuggling, tampering with goods, false documentation, identity fraud and theft;

Service manager Corinne Robinson said the AEO accreditation would give the firm ready access to any simplifications HMRC may introduce to prevent delays at Channel ports in the event of a 'no deal'.

"It is very likely that such facilitations will only be granted to 'trusted traders' so, gaining AEO is an important achievement for us," she said.

Other benefits include simplified customs procedures and the possibility to fast track shipments, providing reassurance to the malt firm's customers.

Norwood’s goals are grabbing the headlines... but a string of Town players are quietly impressing in pre-season

Kayden Jackson and Danny Rowe have both shown positive signs during pre-season. Picture: ROSS HALLS

A12 collision causes three-mile tailbacks

The crash on the northbound carrigeway of the A12 happened about 6.30am, blocking one lane and causing over five miles of slow moving traffic back to the Crown Interchange at the north end of Colchester Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Anger as ‘outrageous’ yellow lines appear in Dedham Vale AONB

David Lowe near the new double yellow lines leading into Dedham Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Missing Leiston man spotted on dash cam footage

Brian Nunn, 82, who has been missing from his Leiston home since Friday, has been spotted on dash cam footage. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Massive storm halts Latitude festival performances

A huge storm cloud hangs over Latitude Festival Picture: MARK LANGFORD

