Stowmarket firm bids to beat 'hard Brexit' port delays by securing 'trusted trader' status

A Suffolk manufacturer has secured a special status with customs in a bid to ward off issues at channel ports in the event of a hard Brexit.

Stowmarket-based malt firm Muntons said its new Authorised Economic Operator (AEO) status through HM Revenue and Customs was "an important achievement" as uncertainty continues over Brexit.

The standard, which comes into force on July 1, 2019, is recognised across the UK and Europe, and is designed to introduce security measures to safeguard goods passing through the international supply chain.

The aim is to prevent smuggling, tampering with goods, false documentation, identity fraud and theft;

Service manager Corinne Robinson said the AEO accreditation would give the firm ready access to any simplifications HMRC may introduce to prevent delays at Channel ports in the event of a 'no deal'.

"It is very likely that such facilitations will only be granted to 'trusted traders' so, gaining AEO is an important achievement for us," she said.

Other benefits include simplified customs procedures and the possibility to fast track shipments, providing reassurance to the malt firm's customers.