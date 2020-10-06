E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Malt company installs its own on-site energy centre and cuts carbon emissions

PUBLISHED: 15:10 06 October 2020 | UPDATED: 15:10 06 October 2020

Muntons' biomass plant at its Bridlington site Picture: MUNTONS

Muntons' biomass plant at its Bridlington site Picture: MUNTONS

muntons

A Suffolk malt firm is set to install a new on-site energy centre to supply virtually all of its future needs.

Muntons in Stowmarket is building the new facility – which will include a biomass boiler, a gas-powered combined heat and power generator and two back-up gas-powered boilers – on the north-west corner of its factory site.

MORE – Maltster’s AD plant powers equivalent of 2,000 homes a year

It is working in conjunction with AMP Clean Energy on the project, which will provide virtually all of the site’s future steam, heat and electricity requirements, while significantly reducing its carbon footprint.

You may also want to watch:

Muntons group managing director Mark Tyldesley said the firm was “delighted” to celebrate another milestone in making the business more sustainable.

“We have recently installed a Biomass heat and energy plant at our maltings in Bridlington in Yorkshire, and have already seen significant benefits, including a dramatic reduction in our carbon footprint.

“So much so, that with our new plant at Stowmarket this will bring us in line with our science-based target of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 45%, based on 2010 levels by 2025.”

Work on the new facility will begin shortly and it is anticipated that the new biomass plant will begin generating heat and electricity for Muntons from early spring next year.

MORE – Farmers ‘will be protected’ under new trade deals, says Truss

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘It’s disgusting’ - Blue badge holder criticises car park price hike

Colin Tuttle, 72, has been left feeling 'disgusted' at the changes to blue badge holder parking in Lowestoft. PHOTO: Colin Tuttle

Malt company installs its own on-site energy centre and cuts carbon emissions

Muntons' biomass plant at its Bridlington site Picture: MUNTONS

Leaves stolen from baby memorial tree by heartless vandals to be replaced after donation

Parents were left heartbroken following the vandalism of a baby bereavement tree in Holywells Park, Ipswich Picture: GREGG BROWN

Chirewa and Cotter fire Town youngsters to victory

Tawanda Chirewa scored the winner for Ipswich Town's Under 23's in their 2-1 triumph over Cardiff City today Picture: STEVE WALLER

£200million Brexit pot could boost Felixstowe and Harwich

The Port of Felixstowe could bid for cash from a �200m government pot to help with the Brexit transition Picture: STEPHEN WALLER/COURTESY OF THE PORT OF FELIXSTOWE