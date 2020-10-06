Malt company installs its own on-site energy centre and cuts carbon emissions

A Suffolk malt firm is set to install a new on-site energy centre to supply virtually all of its future needs.

Muntons in Stowmarket is building the new facility – which will include a biomass boiler, a gas-powered combined heat and power generator and two back-up gas-powered boilers – on the north-west corner of its factory site.

It is working in conjunction with AMP Clean Energy on the project, which will provide virtually all of the site’s future steam, heat and electricity requirements, while significantly reducing its carbon footprint.

Muntons group managing director Mark Tyldesley said the firm was “delighted” to celebrate another milestone in making the business more sustainable.

“We have recently installed a Biomass heat and energy plant at our maltings in Bridlington in Yorkshire, and have already seen significant benefits, including a dramatic reduction in our carbon footprint.

“So much so, that with our new plant at Stowmarket this will bring us in line with our science-based target of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 45%, based on 2010 levels by 2025.”

Work on the new facility will begin shortly and it is anticipated that the new biomass plant will begin generating heat and electricity for Muntons from early spring next year.

