E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Garden room makers 'incredibly proud' as worker's concept brought to life

PUBLISHED: 11:45 13 February 2020

SMART Garden Rooms, Offices & Studios has launched a new range called Affinity Picture: SMART

SMART Garden Rooms, Offices & Studios has launched a new range called Affinity Picture: SMART

Smart

A Bury St Edmunds manufacturer acquired last year has launched a new range of high specification garden offices and studios - based on an idea from a member of staff.

The Affinity is the first new SMART product to come to market since the current management team of Matt Moss, Sue Phillips and Paul Sheppard bought the company in the spring of 2019.

The launch marks a step up for SMART Garden Rooms, Offices & Studios, based in Thurston, near Bury St Edmunds, from its current six core designs, the company said.

MORE - 'Great opportunity' as 15th century Suffolk inn goes up for sale

The latest design - aimed at busy people seeking work-life balance - includes larch cladding, LED downlighting and a front portico.

"The initial idea came from one of our staff and we were so impressed that we backed the concept and under the guidance of Paul Sheppard, our operations director, invested considerable internal design and construction investment to make it happen," said managing director Mr Moss.

You may also want to watch:

"The Affinity truly combines modern state-of-the-art building techniques and materials, alongside traditional craftsmanship skills underpinned by constant emphasis on staff development and training.

"We are incredibly proud, both of the product itself, but also how we got to where we are today by listening to the great ideas of our staff."

Sales and marketing director Ms Phillips said the firm had built a "formidable" reputation for helping businesses, homeworkers, schools and others solve their need for additional space.

"The Affinity range literally adds an extra dimension to our offer. By bringing together an inside and undercover outside element, we've created a garden room that works in perfect harmony with the garden, offering a unique and versatile space for those wanting to have both a space to focus on work and to relax and socialise."

The company said it also continued to develop its other six designs - the Suffolk Barn, the Classic, the Temple Folly, the Ultra, the Belle and the Key Studio.

Most Read

Met Office issue snow warning for East Anglia – and Suffolk could see a wintry shower

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for snow in Norfolk, although forecasters say Suffolk could see a wintry shower Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Flooding in Woodbridge as tidal surge hits River Deben

Suffolk police, Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service and the Coast Guard were called to Quayside in Woodbridge to help remove the two stuck cars Picture: CAROLINE DOCKERILL

Security alert at RAF Mildenhall after reports of ‘active shooter’

RAF Mildenhall was put on lockdown this evening after an incident Picture: ARCHANT

Storm Dennis set to bring ‘very strong winds’ to Suffolk and Essex

Stormy weather is set to arrive in Suffolk on Saturday, Feburary 15. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Orwell Bridge REOPENS – but wind speeds still being monitored

Storm clouds making their way to the Orwell Bridge Picture: MICK WEBB

Most Read

Met Office issue snow warning for East Anglia – and Suffolk could see a wintry shower

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for snow in Norfolk, although forecasters say Suffolk could see a wintry shower Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Flooding in Woodbridge as tidal surge hits River Deben

Suffolk police, Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service and the Coast Guard were called to Quayside in Woodbridge to help remove the two stuck cars Picture: CAROLINE DOCKERILL

Security alert at RAF Mildenhall after reports of ‘active shooter’

RAF Mildenhall was put on lockdown this evening after an incident Picture: ARCHANT

Storm Dennis set to bring ‘very strong winds’ to Suffolk and Essex

Stormy weather is set to arrive in Suffolk on Saturday, Feburary 15. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Orwell Bridge REOPENS – but wind speeds still being monitored

Storm clouds making their way to the Orwell Bridge Picture: MICK WEBB

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Greater Anglia main line disruption to last up to 6pm

Engineers at the scene of the damage to the overhead cables this morning Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

Two 14-year-old boys arrested after man robbed in Ipswich car park

Two 14-year-old boys have been arrested by Suffolk police following a robbery at the University of Suffolk car park in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Warning of delays ahead of works near high school

Cadent will be carrying out gas works on Kirkley Run in Lowestoft, close to the high school grounds, during half term. Picture: Google Images

Cycling: Suffolk’s Branch, Lebentz and Newstead among overall winners in Eastern Cyclo-Cross League

Ipswich rider Jo Newstead (XRT/Elmy Cycles) – Women’s V50 Eastern Cyclo-Cross League champion, seen in action at Welwyn. Picture: FERGUS MUIR

Adnams launches low alcohol cider

Adnams' new Wild Wave 0.5% Picture: Adnams
Drive 24