Garden room makers 'incredibly proud' as worker's concept brought to life

SMART Garden Rooms, Offices & Studios has launched a new range called Affinity Picture: SMART Smart

A Bury St Edmunds manufacturer acquired last year has launched a new range of high specification garden offices and studios - based on an idea from a member of staff.

The Affinity is the first new SMART product to come to market since the current management team of Matt Moss, Sue Phillips and Paul Sheppard bought the company in the spring of 2019.

The launch marks a step up for SMART Garden Rooms, Offices & Studios, based in Thurston, near Bury St Edmunds, from its current six core designs, the company said.

The latest design - aimed at busy people seeking work-life balance - includes larch cladding, LED downlighting and a front portico.

"The initial idea came from one of our staff and we were so impressed that we backed the concept and under the guidance of Paul Sheppard, our operations director, invested considerable internal design and construction investment to make it happen," said managing director Mr Moss.

"The Affinity truly combines modern state-of-the-art building techniques and materials, alongside traditional craftsmanship skills underpinned by constant emphasis on staff development and training.

"We are incredibly proud, both of the product itself, but also how we got to where we are today by listening to the great ideas of our staff."

Sales and marketing director Ms Phillips said the firm had built a "formidable" reputation for helping businesses, homeworkers, schools and others solve their need for additional space.

"The Affinity range literally adds an extra dimension to our offer. By bringing together an inside and undercover outside element, we've created a garden room that works in perfect harmony with the garden, offering a unique and versatile space for those wanting to have both a space to focus on work and to relax and socialise."

The company said it also continued to develop its other six designs - the Suffolk Barn, the Classic, the Temple Folly, the Ultra, the Belle and the Key Studio.